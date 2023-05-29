Encouraging science and technology talent and promoting innovation





BEIJING — President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to scientific and technological innovation, fostering an environment that encourages scientists, researchers and engineers to explore new frontiers in the field of science and technology.

As general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi has consistently expressed sincere concerns and extended strong support to science and technology talents, giving the country firm confidence and high-level promotion. shows determination to Quality development through innovation.

President Xi Jinping (left) speaks with three Chinese astronauts in space via video link, June 23, 2021. CGTNscreenshot

Expectations from key science and technology tasks

China will promote self-reliance and self-improvement in the field of science and technology, make breakthroughs in solving the “bottleneck” problem every moment, and strive to own the core technologies in key fields and the equipment manufacturing industry. ing.

On June 23, 2021, President Xi held a video call meeting with three crew members from China’s Shenzhou 12 mission, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, stationed in the Tianhe core module of China’s space station.

“The construction of the space station is a milestone in China’s space industry and will make a pioneering contribution to the peaceful use of space by mankind,” Xi said.

So far, the space station has completed the final stages of construction, and the first stages of application and development have begun.

On February 22, 2021, President Xi met with representatives of space scientists and engineers involved in the research and development of the Chang’e-5 lunar mission at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“This is a very important milestone for the development of China’s space program,” he said.

Xi summed up the spirit of lunar exploration as pursuing dreams, daring to take on adventures, cooperating in the face of difficulties, and win-win cooperation.

Within 20 years of the formal establishment of the Chang’e program for lunar exploration in 2004, China has successfully completed a three-stage lunar exploration program of orbiting, landing and sample return.

On April 24, 1970, China successfully launched its first artificial satellite, Orient Red 1, marking the beginning of China’s space exploration and peaceful use of outer space.

In 2020, President Xi sent a letter to scientists involved in historic missions. In his letter, Xi said that 50 years ago, when he was in Liangjiahe Village, northwestern Shaanxi Province, China, he was very excited to hear that he had successfully launched the Oriental Red-1 satellite. said he was excited about

The extraordinary achievements made by the hard work of scientists and space engineers gave people of all ethnic groups great pride and proved the spirit of self-improvement of the Chinese nation, he said.

Promotion of basic research

In addition to targeting the world’s science and technology frontiers, basic research is an urgent requirement to achieve greater science and technology independence and strength.

Hu Chenghuan is an 89-year-old professor at Beijing University of Science and Technology (USTB). His lifelong pursuit was to turn shaft component rolling technology into productivity.

Mr. Hu led the team to drive more than 300 rolling production lines in 27 provinces, developing and putting into production more than 500 kinds of parts. To date he has produced over 6 million tons of parts.

Hu and other USTB senior professors received a response from Xi on April 21, 2022.

In the letter, Xi stressed that the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation urgently needs a large number of talented people with moral integrity and professional competence.

He believes that the faculty inherits the spirit of rigorous research and dedication to education, maximizes the uniqueness of the school, pursues excellence, and possesses high ideals, professional ability, and a strong will to serve the country. He said that he expects to develop more excellent human resources. Those who remain loyal to the Party.

In February this year, while chairing the group study session of the Politburo of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping made a long-term and steady commitment to a series of innovation bases, competitive teams, and basic research major directions. called for support.

Xi urged to strengthen support for various basic research talent programs, train and utilize strategic scientists, support young science and technology talents to play an important role, He added that the innovative talent team should be expanded continuously. .

Enterprises as agents of innovation

As the main body of innovation, companies are expected to play a leading role in technological innovation, integrate innovation elements, and become a new force for transforming scientific and technological achievements.

During his years of inspections across the country, Mr. Xi has had many conversations with frontline workers and engineers in the manufacturing sector. On April 12, Mr. Xi visited the headquarters of GAC Aion New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

During his visit, President Xi gained insight into the company’s progress in achieving core technology breakthroughs in key areas and the company’s efforts in developing a higher-end, smarter and greener manufacturing industry.

“We should avoid drastic changes and develop the economy in a sustainable way,” Xi said. “In this respect, science and technology, education and human resources are very important.”

During an inspection trip to Guangdong, President Xi emphasized enhancing support for SMEs in innovation and fostering more innovative enterprises with independent intellectual property rights and core competitiveness.

Strengthen the main role of enterprises in innovation, promote deeper integration of innovation, industry, capital and talent chains, continuously promote the industrial application of scientific and technological achievements, and build a global industrial science and technology innovation center. Building is very important. Influential, he said.

In August 2022, during a tour of Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd. in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, Xi took time to speak with a technician who was testing equipment in the factory workshop. During the conversation, Xi asked about their university majors and professional competencies, and was pleased to learn that the company boasts a workforce of more than 4,000 such R&D professionals.

By the end of 2021, the number of high-tech enterprises in China will reach 330,000.

