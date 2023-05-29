Technological Innovations Helping Xiong’an Advance Towards “Future City”





BEIJING, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Xiongan New Area in northern China, or China’s “Future City” as it is called, has two cities, one above ground and one urban. is. In the high-tech “cloud”. Yuan Xiaodong, CTO of Xiong’an Yunwang Technology Co., Ltd., has been participating in the construction of the Xiong’an City Computing Center since the plan was first proposed in 2020. is praised. “I put all my previous experience into this project,” Yuan told the Global Times. Yuan said the city was designed from the beginning to be an intelligent city featuring high-tech innovation, and the project is part of the city’s blueprint. On April 1, 2017, China announced plans to establish the Xiongan New Area in northern China’s Hebei Province, about 100 kilometers south of Beijing. is an important strategy.” National event. “

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, for a city whose establishment will have “enduring significance for the next few thousand years,” China’s central authorities stressed the importance of planning and design, stating that “every nook and cranny of the land will be inspected before construction.” We need to plan clearly,” he said.

China’s leaders also said they would utilize advanced science and technology to build the city to make innovative progress the trademark of Xiong’an New Area.

future city

In order to realize the ambitions of a “future city,” Xiongan New Area was built by simultaneously advancing digital and real programming, and all the buildings and streetlights in the city correspond one-to-one as parts. A highly digital city. With a total investment of 1.099 billion yuan ($156 million), the Xiongan City Computing Center will be equipped with supercomputing and cloud computing facilities for big data, blockchain, Internet of Things, AI and VR. We provide networking, computing and storage services. / AR covering the whole city. The center will be the center responsible for the city’s four platforms: integrated data platform, video network platform, urban information modeling platform and Internet of Things (IOT) platform. All big data on the platform will form a collection and be analyzed through computing power and big data analysis tools, providing a decision-making basis for the city construction and future city operation of Xiongan, and ultimately the city Useful for all day-to-day tasks. . The ambitious digital construction will avoid the complexity of “information islands” and help solve problems such as data incompatibility between different departments in the city, Yuan said. “This center’s server his software instructions, network his components, server his components, security his components are all self-developed,” he said proudly. The Xiong’an City Computing Center, which began operations in April this year, is just one part of a broader technology network built around the city.

smart construction

At the construction site of the Oyasu Genmu Hospital project, a high-definition camera with a 23x zoom is installed in the project control room, and can focus on workers’ safety belt buckles in the scaffolding jungle about 500 meters above the ground. can.

At Xiong’an Citizen Service Center, each component is integrated into a chip or affixed with a QR code to realize big data management throughout the process. The project uses a big data center as a hub and also incorporates a smart construction system. According to China National Construction Corporation, contractors can achieve panoramic monitoring, energy consumption monitoring and drone aerial photography with just a computer or mobile phone.

The Citizen Service Center is connected to many smart devices in the early stages of its design. Yin Yunhui, an engineer at China National Construction, told the Global Times that although the construction schedule is tight, digital applications in the construction process have greatly helped quality control.

Since the establishment of Xiong’an New Area, blockchain technology has been applied to urban design, including the wage management of all construction workers on site, and it can be said that blockchain technology has been integrated into all aspects of the construction of Xiong’an New Area. . city. “In order to avoid the risk of interception and embezzlement of funds, we have developed a blockchain system for public funds management. We will ensure the timely and transparent disbursement of funds,” said Meng Hongwei. The deputy director of the Intelligent City Innovation Federation’s Xiongan Blockchain Research Institute told the Global Times. Meng added that there are currently more than 400 projects covering more than 4,000 businesses registered on the local industry service platform that utilizes blockchain technology to make payments. The city’s Blockchain Lab, which was set up in 2020 to apply blockchain technology to help build new smart cities, also highlights the city’s focus on technological innovation. . Xiong’an New Area launched a digital renminbi pilot project at the end of 2019, and many usage scenarios such as banks, inner-city supermarkets, hotels and e-commerce platforms have piloted the digital renminbi. After more than six years of development, the city has completed a cumulative investment of 530 billion yuan by the end of 2022, with more than 3,600 buildings built. The city also deployed 3,536 of his 5G base stations, achieving full coverage of his 5G network in the city.

As China’s first pilot region to introduce smart transportation, the total mileage of digital roads in Xion’an has been expanded to 500 kilometers, and now the total mileage of digital roads has reached more than 200 kilometers. And depending on the positioning of “5G + Beidou”, the city’s public transportation system will become more and more intelligent.

“Xiong’an will become a leader in innovation, offering endless possibilities and opportunities,” said Yuan.

story continues

Sision

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/global-times-tech-innovations-to-assist-xiongan-to-march-toward-a-futuristic-city-301836535. html

Source: Global Times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/global-times-tech-innovations-assist-115100869.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos