A new hub for responsible innovation that tests science, technology

Every day there are news stories about how technological advances, whether intentional or not, affect society. Here are some recent examples.

All life forms leave traces of genetic material. The same eDNA technology used to track invasive species and search for wildlife thought to be extinct can also be used to track humans. If someone intentionally tries to collect a human’s girlfriend’s DNA, are there safeguards in place?OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman told a U.S. Senate subcommittee this month to regulate artificial intelligence urged to do so. If the technology doesn’t work out, Altman said, it could go very wrong. It’s not just AI-generated homework that worries many observers, it’s a world of massive employment disruption, autonomous weapons, and dictators using deceit to disrupt democracy. On the other hand, AI enhances human decision-making, saving people and processes a lot of time. Gene-editing techniques such as CRISPR offer enormous benefits to human health, but when a Chinese researcher announced he had modified a gene, he synthesized three fetuses to make them resistant to HIV. He spent his three years in prison. Earlier this year, a group of Chinese researchers and legal experts sought to prevent released scientists from conducting human experiments again.

Exploring the boundaries and limits of innovation in an era of breakthrough progress at a staggering pace is one of the goals of the Responsible Innovation Hub, a new center within the Wisconsin Discovery Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It’s one. This is an effort to explore how different fields of science, technology and business can work together more effectively for the benefit of society.

Hub organizers want to enhance the ethical development, deployment and distribution of technology. Provides advice and framework on technology ethics to the private and non-profit sectors. Enhancing the quality, prevalence and diversity of university-led entrepreneurship through research and training.

In times of skepticism that may sound like a tall order, but it is. But, as a recent panel discussion in Madison made clear, it’s also a top concern for people in the tech industry who think broadly about the impact of their work.

Speaking at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison on May 23, Institute for Discovery Director Jo Handelsman, business school professor Jon Eckhardt, and biomedical engineer Kris Saha talk about technology and science every day. , answered questions from people involved in the business. They hope progress will continue, but they also recognize that there can be consequences.

One Madison questioner pointed out that social media is a technology purposefully designed to keep people coming back to their screens in a way that makes them habitual. Was the long-term impact of this profitable innovation really considered, he asked.

On the same day, the US Surgeon General asked essentially the same question when issuing a rare public warning in Washington, D.C. about the risks of social media to young people. Dr. Vivek Morsi urged a full understanding of the potential harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents. Murthy said social media could benefit some users, but there were enough signs that it also poses a significant risk of harm.

Panelist Eckhart discussed the work of the Institute’s Entrepreneurship Science Lab and how it is using data not otherwise available to discover ways to improve student entrepreneurship. . Handelsmann, a microbiologist and a member of the National Academy of Sciences, warned that science and industry are failing to develop antibiotics to overcome human resistance to current drugs. Saha’s lab focuses on gene editing and cell engineering, and spoke of the potential and cost of pursuing treatments for sickle cell disease, certain blood cancers and retinal diseases.

Some of the science, technology and related issues explored by the Responsible Innovation Hub revolve around what has already been done. Some focus on the unfinished business. In any case, it makes sense to center these discussions around a multidisciplinary center like the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.

