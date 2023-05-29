How to shorten a meeting (for real)





If you work in a regular office, you probably spend more time in meetings than you should, even remotely. In a survey last year by AI customer engagement company Dialpad, 83% of 2,800 respondents said they spend between four and 12 hours a week in meetings. If you are a founder or executive, that time he could increase to 20 hours or more.

No one can blame you for being exhausted. Meetings, whether virtual or in person, require focus and can be draining, especially for introverts who aren’t energized by interacting with colleagues.

Unless your company takes the bold stance of eliminating meeting types, as Shopify announced earlier this year, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to avoid meetings entirely. But you can at least try to keep it short, especially if you’re an organizer. Employee gatherings are usually too long due to Zoom issues, unnecessary chatter, and lack of a clear agenda.

There’s no perfect strategy, but here are some ideas to reduce the time you spend in Hell.

How to shorten a virtual meeting

If you’re a meeting scheduler, consider eliminating 1 hour or 45 minute meetings unless it’s a mission-critical meeting or when many teams need to give updates. Ask yourself, “Can I do it all in 30 minutes? How about 15 minutes?” Don’t be too strict with the times you set on your calendar.

Before sending an invitation, ask yourself: Should all of these people be present at this meeting? If necessary, you can always provide a quick update to anyone not present. Meetings with too many participants can also drag on.

The person who hosted the meeting should lead the discussion and be careful to keep it on schedule and on time. If that’s you and that’s not what you’re good at, assign someone else to lead the meeting. Don’t have meetings without people in charge. It’s a great way to walk around and stay too long.

Due to the pandemic shutdown, Zoom has become a tool that almost everyone, from CEOs to students in kindergarten to high school, should start using. But strangely, people didn’t seem to get very good at navigating Zoom’s many control buttons or making sounds work. It’s 2023 and the meeting is still spoiled, can you hear me? Am I muted?

Please let your participants know in advance that the virtual meeting room will open 10 minutes early to allow for a grace period for microphones and cameras to work. If possible, have someone come into the meeting room and help you solve the problem.

Be consistent with the virtual platform you use for your meetings. Switching from Zoom to Microsoft Teams to Google Meet introduces more variables that can lead to delays.

Make sure every type of meeting has an agenda. Nothing prolongs a meeting like a lack of action items or purposeless conversations.

When it comes to conversation, limit small talk to 5 minutes (or less). If the team hasn’t seen each other in a while, a little chat is fine, but don’t let the agenda get derailed. For regular meetings, social chat at the table until after the meeting ends.

