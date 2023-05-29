Limited resources, long-term clean energy strategy, innovation and diversification, and green hydrogen economy unlocked





DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — The ‘Growth Opportunities for Green Hydrogen – Future Scenarios and Impacts’ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

This study focuses on the impact of green hydrogen potential in four scenarios: resource limits, long-term clean energy strategies, innovation and diversification, and unlocking the green hydrogen economy.

Hydrogen is the future of energy and green hydrogen is the key to the clean energy transition. New applications to decarbonize hard-to-reduce sectors are accelerating the demand for hydrogen from renewable sources.

Government support, regulatory frameworks, trade developments and technological innovation will enhance these scenarios. Green hydrogen has gained momentum in recent years, with governments around the world investing heavily in the trend as it could be the solution to the growing energy crisis, carbon footprint and global warming. .

Green hydrogen production currently accounts for only 0.1% of the world’s hydrogen, and the demand for green hydrogen is estimated to grow to nearly 100 million tonnes by 2030. Achieving this goal will require innovation in production technology and a strong regulatory framework.

The private and public sectors are working together to increase the contribution of green hydrogen to 12% of total hydrogen production. The high costs associated with green hydrogen production due to weak government policies, incentives and immature technologies pose significant challenges to the growth trajectory of the green hydrogen economy.

In the short term, governments of world economies are focused on introducing standard regulatory frameworks to eliminate unsystematic policy barriers. The private sector is playing a key role in the development of green hydrogen hubs with financial support from the public sector. The long-term vision of a green hydrogen economy consists of competitive production costs, technological maturity, socio-economic development, and ultimately achieving net zero emissions.

A green hydrogen economy helps achieve economies of scale related to production, a stable regulatory framework, established international trade routes and relationships, extensive commercial applications, and social acceptance of green hydrogen as a primary fuel.

