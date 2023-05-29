Former Google Safety Lead Arjun Narayan Discusses News Written by AI





In just a few months, the idea of ​​compelling news articles written entirely by computers has evolved from seemingly absurd to a reality that is already confusing to some readers. Writers, editors, and policy makers are now scrambling to develop standards for maintaining trust in a world where news feeds are increasingly littered with AI-generated text.

Major tech publications such as CNET have already dabbled in generative AI cookie jars and had to publish fixes to articles written by fact-prone ChatGPT-style chatbots. Other mainstream institutions like Insider, at least for now, are looking more conservatively at using AI in news articles, in particular. On the more dystopian side, low-quality content farms are already using chatbots to churn out news stories, some of which contain potentially dangerous factual falsehoods. . Admittedly these efforts are crude, but things can change quickly as the technology matures.

The issue of AI transparency and accountability is one of the toughest challenges occupied by Arjun Narayan, Head of Trust and Safety at SmartNews. SmartNews is a news discovery app available in over 150 countries that uses purpose-built recommendation algorithms to bring quality information to the people who need it, around the world. Prior to joining SmartNews, Narayan worked at ByteDance and Google as Head of Trust and Safety. In a way, today’s AI News The seemingly sudden challenges posed by his generator are the recommendations that Narayan has helped oversee for more than 20 years, and the step-by-step development of his algorithms and other of his AI products. due to accumulation. Narayan spoke to Gizmodo about today’s complexities, how news organizations should approach AI content to build and nurture reader trust, and what to expect in the uncertain near future of generative AI. .

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What do you see as the biggest unforeseen challenges posed by generative AI in terms of trust and safety?

There are some risks. The first is to make sure the AI ​​system is trained correctly and based on the correct ground truth. It is more difficult for us to work backwards and try to understand why a particular decision was made the way it is. Carefully calibrating and managing the data points that are input to train an AI system is extremely important.

When the AI ​​makes decisions, you can think of it as having some logic, but most of the time it’s a bit of a black box. It’s important to recognize that AI can come up with or make up things that aren’t true or don’t even exist. In industry terms, hallucinations. The correct thing to do is to say, “I don’t have enough data, I don’t know.”

Then there is also the impact on society. Disruption will occur as generative AI is introduced into more industries. We need to ask ourselves whether we have the social and economic order in place to deal with such technological disruption. What will happen to people who have lost their jobs and lost their jobs? It should be another 30 or 40 years before things go mainstream, but now it takes him five or ten years. So governments and regulators don’t have much time to prepare for this. Alternatively, policy makers may put in place guardrails. These are things that all governments and civil society need to ponder.

What are some of the dangers and challenges you see in news organizations’ recent efforts to use AI to generate content?

It’s important to understand that it can be difficult to detect which stories were written entirely by AI and which were not. The distinction is fading. When he trains an AI model to learn how Mac writes editorials, perhaps the next article he produces by the AI ​​will be exactly Mac’s style. I don’t think we’re there yet, but we may be in the future. So I have a question about the ethics of journalists. is that fair? Who owns the copyright and who owns the IP?

We need some kind of first principle. I personally believe there is nothing wrong with AI generating articles, but it is important to make it clear to users that this content is AI generated. It is important to us to indicate, either in the byline or in the disclosure, that your content is partially or wholly AI-generated. As long as it meets your quality or editorial standards, you’re good to go.

Another first principle: AI often hallucinates and the content it comes up with is factually incorrect. I think it’s important for media and publications, and even news aggregators, to understand that they need an editorial team, a standards team, or whatever you call it to proofread what comes out of AI systems. Check for accuracy and check for political leanings. Human oversight is still required. Editorial standards and values ​​need to be checked and curated. As long as these first principles are met, I believe we have a way forward.

So what if AI generates stories and injects opinions and analysis? How can readers tell where the opinions came from if the information cannot be traced back from the dataset?

Normally, humans are considered authors, even if you’re a human author and an AI is writing the story. Think of it like an assembly line. Robots assemble cars on Toyota’s assembly line. If the final product has a defective airbag or a defective steering wheel, Toyota will still retain ownership of it, regardless of the fact that the airbag was manufactured by a robot. The news publication is responsible for the final deliverable. You put your name on it. So, when it comes to authorship and political leanings, whatever opinion your AI model gives you will put a rubber stamp on it.

While still in its early stages, there have been reports of content farms using AI models (often very lazily) to churn out low-quality or misleading content to generate advertising revenue. Already have. Even if some publications agree to be transparent, is there a risk that such conduct will inevitably undermine trust in the news as a whole?

As AI advances, there are certain ways we might be able to detect if something was written by AI, but we’re just getting started. Not very accurate and not very effective. Here, the trust and safety industry needs to catch up on how to detect synthetic and non-synthetic media. For videos, there are several ways to detect deepfakes, with varying degrees of accuracy. Detection technology will probably catch up as AI progresses, but this is an area that needs more investment and further exploration.

Do you think the acceleration of AI could lead social media companies to rely more on AI in content moderation? Will there always be a human content moderator role in the future?

For each issue of hate speech, misinformation, harassment, etc., there is usually a model working with a human moderator. Higher accuracy is obtained for some of the more mature problem domains. For example, hate speech in text. AI can catch it to a great extent when it’s exposed or when someone types it.

However, its accuracy is not the same for all problem domains. So while we may have a fairly mature model for hate speech, as it has been around for 100 years, for health misinformation and COVID-19 misinformation, AI training needs to be further strengthened. you may need. For now, it’s safe to say that we still need a lot of human context. The model doesn’t exist yet. Humans will continue to be involved in the areas of trust and safety, and human-machine learning will continue. Technology is always catching up with threat actors.

What are your thoughts on big tech companies that have laid off a significant portion of their trust and safety team in recent months because they are essential?

That’s a concern for me. Not just trust and safety, but the AI ​​ethics team as well. Technology companies feel like concentric circles. Engineering is the innermost circle, but HR recruitment, AI ethics, trust, and safety are all outer circles and let go. Are we waiting for something to happen to our fans while we stop investing? So is it too late to reinvest or correct course?

I’d be happy to be proven wrong, but generally concerned. We need more people to think through these steps and give them the dedicated headspace to mitigate risk. Otherwise, society as we know it, the free world as we know it, will be in great danger. I honestly think we need to invest more in trust and safety.

Jeffrey Hinton, who some call the godfather of AI, has since come out and regrets his research on AI, and we’re fast approaching an era when it’s hard to tell what’s true on the internet. He said publicly that he fears that what do you think of his comment?

he [Hinton] A legend in this field. If there was someone, he would know what he was talking about. But what he says sounds true.

What are the most promising use cases for the technology you are excited about?

I recently lost my father to Parkinson’s disease. He fought it for 13 years. Looking at Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, many of these diseases are not new, but they are under-researched and under-invested. Imagine AI doing that research instead of human researchers, or helping advance some of our thinking. Isn’t that great? I feel like this is where technology can make a big difference in improving our lives.

A few years ago, there was a world declaration not to clone human organs, even if the technology existed. There’s a reason for that. All sorts of ethical concerns would arise if the technology were to come out. Third world countries will have human organs harvested. So I think it’s very important for policy makers to think about how this technology can be used, which sectors it should be introduced to, and which sectors it should be inaccessible. It is not for private companies to decide. This is where the government should think.

Optimistic or pessimistic, how do you feel about the current AI landscape?

I’m half a glass person. I’m optimistic, but let me just say this. I have her 7 year old daughter and I often wonder what kind of work she will do in the future. In 20 years, jobs as we know them today will be fundamentally different. I was stepping into uncharted territory. I am also excited, but cautiously optimistic.

