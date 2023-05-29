what’s next?Black Wall Street’s Innovation Ambitions





Written by Tyrance Billingsley II

Centenary is over. So?

The 100th anniversary celebrations of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre brought national attention to Greenwood/Blackwall Street. Since its 100th anniversary, national headlines and prominent visitors have frequented Tulsa, reigniting interest in Greenwood’s history. The renewed attention and investment in our community has been a good thing, but the real test of all our efforts will be whether our community will be able to channel this new energy into the resulting long-term, systematic black tarsans. whether they can be used in ways that lead to significant macroeconomic empowerment.

A study by Intarsa ​​found lower median income for black households ($24,000) compared to white households ($50,000) and black tarsan ($32,867) compared to white households ($63,620). ), and black households earning lower median income ($32,867) compared to white households ($63,620). Black Tarsans in 105 occupations are at risk of displacement due to automation.

In addition, there is a large gap in computer science degree attainment and completion between black and white tarsans (only 37 black tarsans will complete computer science degrees in 2021 compared to 356 white tarsans). was). Also, a recent study commissioned to understand the income disparity between northern Tursans (a historically black area and home to Black Wall Street) and southern Tursans found that 24,000 northern Tursans It turned out that a job with an average annual income of $74,000 was needed to equalize the Tursans. Clearly there is still very serious work to be done.

To truly revive Black Wall Street, we need to address these disparities through targeted interventions and investments through innovation frameworks for our communities. Beyond mere resurgence, Black Wall Street must establish a foothold in key emerging technologies and become a regional engine of economic mobility if it is to remain globally competitive in the 21st century.

Black Tech Street is an organization founded to revitalize Black Wall Street as a tech hub. To accomplish this mission, our organization focuses on three technology niches that fit into Tulsa’s economy, have low barriers to entry, and offer enormous wealth creation potential through scalability and entrepreneurship. identified as an area. Each of these also provides Greenwood with a unique opportunity to become a national leader in equity-focused innovation in each of these areas, while aligned with its regional economic focus.

Advanced mobility (AM) has been identified as a core technology vertical in the region, with advanced air mobility (AAM) alone expected to have a potential global market worth $45 billion by 2030.

To ensure a level playing field and avoid exacerbating existing racial inequalities, Greenwood is committed to developing supportive and complementary technologies that provide Black Tarsan with a targeted “gateway” to advanced mobility. A foothold in the field should be established.

Pursuing these verticals within an innovation framework, as outlined in Black Tech Street’s Innovation Ambition Matrix for Tulsa, will optimize economic return and help the community to become more equitable in innovation over the next decade. We will establish ourselves as an ideological and industry leader.

black tech street innovation ambition matrix

Black Tech Street recently adopted the Innovation Ambitions Matrix (IAM) published in Harvard Business Review as a proven strategic tool. Our goal is to help Greenwood as a community focus our efforts and technology-focused investments in a balanced ratio, leading to greater returns and systematic innovation.

Organizations using IAM outperform others by a margin of 10-20%, regardless of industry. This approach has been credited by Google founder Larry Page as helping drive significant growth in a short period of time. In summary, this model has his 3 Ambition levels.

Core (70%): Innovation involves incremental improvements to existing products, services, or processes, often focused on efficiency and experience. Adjacent (20%): Opportunities extend beyond an organization’s current offerings into complementary technology areas. Transformative (10%): Breakthrough innovations in markets that do not yet exist or are still in very early stages can fundamentally change the region’s ability to grow.

Black Tech Street will harness the revitalized momentum of Greenwood to become the new multigenerational engine of economic liquidity on Black Wall Street by focusing our collective energies on the following areas: We believe that the Innovation Ambition Matrix can be adopted as a collective framework for building

Core Investments: (70%): Cybersecurity Adjacent Investments (20%): Business Intelligence/Data Analytics (BIDA) Transformational Investments: (10%): Equitable AI

By our criteria, each of these niches will leverage region-specific capabilities, complement existing AM investments, and ubiquitously intersect with every other technology area. Greenwood also has a unique opportunity to lead the world in equitable innovation in each of these focus areas. For context, the Tulsa area is well suited for such ambitions as it has his second largest global data center in Google’s backyard and his one of North America’s largest fiber (data) hubs with Zayo Group. area.

Additionally, the University of Tarsus Graduate School of Cyber ​​Studies is a National Center of Excellence recognized by the NSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The university is tied with Harvard University in the national cybersecurity rankings (US News), and TU ranks 12th nationally for high-paying engineering jobs (WSJ). Tulsa is also home to the Cyber ​​Skills Center and has a freshman cohort of his 28% Black Tulsan who will be undergoing cybersecurity or data analytics training and certification. These, like other local learning resources, are unique to the region to help guide the next generation of Black Tarsans on the path of rebuilding generational wealth. Both cybersecurity and her BIDA also have relatively low barriers to entry and both complement AI. The following sections provide more detail on sectoral investments.

Major investment: Cybersecurity

This focus reflects the critical need for diverse talent and perspectives in the cybersecurity field from a national security perspective, high income potential, low barriers to entry for IT jobs, Tulsa’s academic and technical assets, and cybersecurity play an important role in the advanced mobility industry. The global cybersecurity market is he predicted to reach $376 billion by 2029, and the average annual salary for a cybersecurity professional is he $88,000.

Additionally, cybersecurity is one of Tulsa’s tech niches, and Black Tech Street is making Tulsa a national blueprint for developing and attracting Black and diverse talent to the field. Inskitts’ Cyberthreats to the Black Community highlights how Black Americans are the most targeted group for cybercrime. Greenwood has a national security policy to mobilize black Americans into cyber as a means of addressing national security concerns, the need for diverse perspectives in cyber, and enhancing economic opportunity through workforce and entrepreneurship. There is an opportunity to develop unique stories and models.

Black Tech Street has developed a five-point plan to achieve its goals in this area. This includes 1) establishing a measurable employment target for Black Tarsans in cyber by 2030, 2) implementing a holistic education-to-employment pathway for cyber certifications, and 3) partnering with Fortune 100 companies. 4) establishing a Cyber ​​Center of Excellence in Greenwood; to host. Additionally, the plan aims to create K-12 learning, scholarship and research opportunities for K-12 students and researchers across the nation through its partnership with the University of Tulsa. By establishing a foothold in the cyber workforce, the plan will pave the way for the development and attraction of black cyber entrepreneurs based in Tulsa.

Adjacent Investments: Business Intelligence/Data Analytics (BIDA)

The BTS IAM Adjacent (20%) goal is Business Intelligence/Data Analytics, which uses technology and data analytics to transform data into information that helps make business decisions. This gives Black Tarsans the opportunity to find high-paying technical jobs that do not require technical skills. The global data analytics outsourcing market is expected to reach US$11.1 billion by 2027, with a business intelligence analyst earning an average annual income of $87,605 and a data analyst earning an average annual income of $65,470 in the United States.

Business intelligence and data analysis skills are also among the most in-demand skills by employers, with a 50% increase in demand over the past five years. Greenwood said that through the Cyber ​​Skill Center’s Data Analytics track he will be able to create a strong workforce and pipeline at BIDA and secure opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence. Data analytics also play a key role in advanced mobility, generating massive amounts of data that need to be analyzed for important business insights, optimization of drone flight patterns, and more.

Transformative Investments: Equitable AI

Generative AI has the potential for exponential economic impact, but it also risks perpetuating bias and inequality. We plan to establish Greenwood as a world leader in impartial artificial intelligence (AI) for the development and deployment of impartial, transparent, and inclusive AI systems as a “moonshot” goal. This presents a transformative opportunity for Greenwood as the AI ​​industry is projected to create 2.3 million jobs by 2025 and generate up to $13 trillion in economic activity by 2030.

Training generative AI in a direction that optimizes fair and minority opportunities, rather than accelerating already fundamental inequalities, will be one of the most defining technology problems of our time. As such, there is no better place to be as a center of impartial thought and thought. We are ahead of Greenwood in AI. As a community that still grapples and creatively fights systemic inequalities caused by the most brutal racial terrorist incidents against black Americans, more than Tulsa can help support this monumental mission. Is there a suitable place?

Our strategy includes: 1) ensuring access to large and diverse datasets; 2) establishing an impartial AI R&D hub focused on research related to the aspirations of Tulsa and Black Tech Street; Includes actionable steps such as how AI can be leveraged for economic equity 3) Criteria for what credible and accessible AI looks like for minority communities across the country set. In addition, the proposal forms early public-private projects that will bring tangible benefits to communities by collecting, cleaning, and making available data that can be an asset to Black Tarsans integrating AI or building AI companies. are proposing to It will also drive various AI applications, such as improving the safety and reliability of self-driving cars, complementing the region’s technological focus.

Black Wall Street’s next chapter, catalyzed by EDA Tech Hubs

Black Tech Street Innovation Ambition Matrix provides a framework for innovation to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as cybersecurity, BIDA and equitable AI to create intergenerational wealth and combat systemic poverty in Tulsa can do. But to drive systemic macroeconomic change for Black Tarsan, the matrix must be strengthened by partnerships with institutions capable of effecting change at scale.

The EDA Regional Tech Hub Program is a $500 million economic development initiative to drive growth around technology and innovation across five designated tech hubs in the United States. AI, data analytics and cybersecurity are all among the key technology areas prioritized by this grant.

This gives BTS IAM the perfect framework to win the EDA Tech Hubs challenge, and the grant to promote the revitalization of Black Wall Street through technology is arguably the most influential award EDA has ever won. will be

Winning the EDA Tech Hubs Challenge and partnering with state-owned enterprises and academic institutions to implement BTS IAM is one of the viable avenues for multi-generational wealth creation and economic mobility through the technology industry. Provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity and ensure the survival of Greenwood. We will be at the forefront of technological innovation for the next 10 years.

