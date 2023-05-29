How to use Google’s AI search experience today





At Google’s I/O 2023 event, the search giant made some interesting AI-related announcements. One such announcement was Search Generative Experience (SGE), a collection of AI-driven enhancements aimed at revolutionizing Google Search.

At the event, Google promised to roll out AI capabilities in stages. The search generation experience is now being pushed to users. Here’s a guide on how to access, enable, and use this feature.

What is Google's Search Generative Experience?

Search Generative Experience is Google’s attempt to bring its generative AI technology to Google Search. SGE can be imagined as a combination of Google Search and Google Bard. Get answers generated by Google’s extensive language model directly on Google’s search results page.

At its core, SGE allows you to get good answers to complex questions on Google Search in ways that were previously difficult, if not completely impossible, to get right. This allows you to perform multi-step conversational queries and get instant results without running multiple searches or clicking on multiple websites.

How to get started with Google’s AI search generation experience

At the time of writing, only users on Google’s SGE waitlist have access to Google’s AI Search Generative Experience. However, Google is rolling out this feature in phases, so even if you’re on the waitlist, you may not be able to access the feature. In this case, it should be accessible immediately.

If you haven’t joined the waitlist, see our guide on how to join the search generation experience waitlist. If you want to be the first to experience this feature, we encourage you to join the waitlist early.

On the other hand, if you’re already on the waitlist but unsure about access to the feature, check the mailbox linked to your Google account for an invitation to test the feature. If you find an email titled “It’s time to try Search Labs,” it means you’ve been invited to try it.

So, once invited, what do you do next? To start using it, you need to turn this feature on. do this:

In the Google mobile app (updated to the latest version) find and click the Labs icon in the top left corner of the app screen. Image credit: Google or from your desktop computer, open the Google search page on the web, find and click on the Labs icon (erlenmeyer flask) in the upper right corner of the screen. Alternatively, you can visit the Google Labs settings page. The Labs settings page has an SGE card, toggle the switch on the card to turn on the search generative experience for your account. Click Agree on the pop-up to continue.

Once this is done, open Google Search on your Google mobile app or Chrome on your desktop and start using the feature. After doing a search to invoke the AI ​​function, it looks like the following screenshot.

Can’t access the search generation experience?

To be eligible to try Search Generative Experience, you must be 18 years of age or older and reside in the United States. If you meet these two criteria and still get an unavailable message, make sure you’re not using a VPN.

On the other hand, if you use a VPN to join the SGE waitlist and are invited to try out its features, you will need a VPN to follow the steps shared above. If you don’t use a VPN, you may see a message similar to the screenshot above, even though you’ve been invited.

Also, make sure you’re trying to access this feature from the Chrome browser on desktop or the Google mobile app. If you can’t find the Labs icon on either device, it could mean that you’re not eligible to use his SGE features on Google at this time.

The future of Google search involves AI

AI technology is revolutionizing the way we search. Starting with the likes of You.com and Bing Search, it seems like the trend is to bring generative AI to search. Although they are genuinely concerned about the quality of information that generative AI tools, most of which are still in their infancy, can produce, the push towards AI seems to be an irreversible trend.

Regardless of what happens with Google’s SGE experiment, the future of search is clearly AI. But how will this change your website?

