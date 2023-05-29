How Ireland can lead food system innovation





Decarbonizing agriculture and food production is one of the greatest challenges of the decade. Ireland’s agro-food sector accounts for 37% of Ireland’s total greenhouse gas emissions. However, the country is committed to reducing these by a quarter by 2030 and achieving climate neutrality by 2050, in line with EU bloc targets. How can food system innovation accelerate needed change?

Agriculture is not only Ireland’s largest domestic sector, but also has deep ties to Ireland’s social and cultural fabric. In a landscape dominated by green meadows, herds of ruminant animals and lush landscapes with ponds and marshes, farmers consider themselves their guardians. In fact, Irish farming is traditionally family-run. There are approximately 137,000 farms scattered across the country, averaging 32 hectares, and often practiced over generations.

This means that decarbonizing agriculture and food production – the largest source of emissions across countries – presents a unique set of challenges, including more than reliance on technological progress. increase. The country should prepare for institutional change to fundamentally shift from cattle, dairy and grassland dominance to more sustainable practices such as greater crop diversity, more forests and less food waste. proceeding.

From Incremental Progress to Changing Food Systems

Ireland has already taken a step in the right direction. Since the 1990s, land-use diversification has progressed steadily, with grasslands declining in favor of agricultural land, forestry, and other uses. The country now has an ambitious climate action plan and targets it didn’t have before, as well as successful national sustainability programs such as Origin Green.

However, the economic importance of the agricultural and food sector (a record $17 billion in exports in 2022) combined with smallholders, aging populations and low-income agricultural environments often dependent on subsidies and loans are combined to put the brakes on change.

Government measures and incentives, such as new forest schemes and premiums to farmers for planting trees, have resulted in a decrease in grasslands (one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions) and an increase in forest cover. It is a fact that carbon sink). But this incremental progress is far too slow for the speed of climate action needed. As such, the country is increasingly turning to solutions with the potential for deeper, higher impact, such as innovations in climate-friendly agriculture and food systems.

The challenge: How can we demonstrate what a climate-neutral food system looks like?

Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and Oceans and Europe’s leading climate change initiative, EIT Climate-KIC, have partnered to pilot this innovative approach.

By applying EIT Climate-KIC’s deep demonstration model of innovation, this partnership will identify, scale and implement a suite of connected and innovative solutions to accelerate systemic change. promoting a collaborative process of In Ireland, it works with farmers, businesses, policy makers, researchers and the public to jointly create and implement customized solutions to sustainability challenges, while learning from each other and working together. It means promoting climate change countermeasures.

A key step in this process is to gather a comprehensive understanding of the system (complex by definition) across four main components: socioeconomic factors, environmental factors, food system activities and food system outcomes. is.

Supporting just transitions for Irish farming communities

This mapping of Ireland’s land and agri-food sector has returned a mixed picture with promising levers that can be pulled to propel the system forward. One such insight is that rural areas are the most affected by climate change and also the main players in the fight against climate change.

Farmers have been balancing conflicting pressures to meet food production demands and reduce harmful environmental practices, such as reliance on pesticides and methane-emitting livestock. At the same time, farmers’ livelihoods are also difficult. With family farm incomes averaging just €34,000 in 2021, almost a third of all Irish farmers are considered economically vulnerable.

It stands to reason that the realization of sustainable land management approaches requires the active involvement of rural communities and cooperatives in their planning and implementation. From switching to more efficient and cleaner energy systems, such as solar technology, to purchasing precision farming equipment, proactive measures at the farm level are steadily being made. What is missing is a collective and systematic approach.

Beyond Technology: Transitioning to Sustainable Food Production and Consumption

The combined challenges of reducing emissions and diversifying income streams go beyond technology. It is important to recognize the importance of social behavior and choice, skills and new business models.

Currently, rural society’s mistrust of national and EU agricultural policies is fueled by excessive criticism, limited influence and perceptions of shifting priorities. Strategies involving farmers and rural communities in decision-making by local food councils and task forces have been successful in Scotland and Belgium and could serve as a model for promoting dialogue and cooperation for Ireland.

It also fosters models centered on cooperatives and producers’ associations to raise consumer awareness of the need for a transition to healthy, local and equitable food production, providing effective ways to connect farmers and citizens. It can also be a method. This would also help reduce food waste, which currently amounts to 1 million tons per year.

An ambitious journey towards a climate-neutral food system starts at the farm and ends at the table. Every actor in this chain has a role to play. In Ireland, our deep demonstrations measure progress so far, connect the dots and steer individual efforts in the right direction. Now, we all need to work together to move into the next phase of our partnership.

Learn more about our deep demonstrations and discover their challenges and opportunities with our map of Ireland’s land and agricultural and food systems.

Learn more Download map

