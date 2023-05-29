How to Create Speech Bubbles in Google Docs [Guide]





If you’re making invitations for your child’s birthday party, or want to inject a playful flair into your project, you might be wondering how to make speech bubble letters in Google Docs. Bubble glyphs, as the name suggests, are a specific font style characterized by a bubble-like style.

The easiest way to add bubble text to your Google Docs is to type directly on the page using a bubble font such as Rubik’s Bubble.

However, Google Docs doesn’t have extensive bubble fonts, so you might consider other options. Let’s go into more detail below.

What is a bubble letter and why use a bubble letter?

Bubble letters are fonts that look like a balloon or, as the name suggests, inflated like a bubble. These fonts are characterized by rounded edges, as opposed to the straight edges commonly found in fonts such as Arial and Times New Roman.

I obviously wouldn’t use it for professional projects such as work reports, but it works well for more fun projects such as children’s book covers, birthday cards, and children’s arts and crafts activities. It adds a childlike charm to your work and makes it more engaging for your readers.

how to get bubble letter in google docs

There are 5 ways to get bubble letters in Google Docs: Fonts, Add-ons, Word Art, Canva, and Font Previews. Let’s look at them one by one and see which method works best for you.

How to Add Speech Bubbles to Google Docs Using Fonts

This is the easiest way to write with speech bubble text. Just type normally in Google Docs using bubble font. To get started, follow these steps:

Open a Google Docs document. Click Fonts in the toolbar to open the drop-down menu of downloaded fonts.

Note that Google Docs may not immediately find bubble fonts. Click More Fonts to add them manually.

[フォント]After opening the menu, search for bubble in the box. From the search results, click the bubble font of your choice in Google Docs, such as Rubik Bubbles or Bubblegum Sans. Click to add it to the list of fonts.

Click OK when you are done. Return to your Google Docs page. Place your cursor where you want the word bubble text in Google Docs. Go to “Fonts” in the toolbar and select the bubble font you just added.

Enter your text. It will be the bubble font you added to the font list.

Highlight the text with your cursor and click the “Font Size” option on the toolbar to change the size of the text. Callout text is often used for titles and covers, so we recommend increasing the font size to 30 or higher.

Alternatively, if you want to use bubble text as headings, click on the toolbar.[スタイル]and select one of the headings (Heading 1, Heading 2, etc.).

or,[書式とテキスト]You can also access all of Google Docs’ formatting tools, including strikethrough, size, and capitalization, by going toHow to Create Bubble Letters in Google Docs Using Add-ons

Google Docs has fonts that can be passed as bubble text, but the options are still limited. Google Docs currently does not allow users to install fonts from external sites, but there is a workaround.

You can add fonts to Google Docs using add-ons. Add-ons are third-party extensions that allow you to do more with Google tools. Here’s a breakdown of how to use this feature to create callout text in Google Docs:

Open the document in Google Docs. Go to the Extensions tab. Then select Add-ons and Get Add-ons from the menu that appears.

Go to Google Workspace Marketplace. Type “font” in the search box to see all font-related extensions. We prefer to use the Extensis Fonts addon, but feel free to choose your preferred addon.

Click Install to add the extension to Google Docs. Then click “Continue” in the popup.

If Google asks you to sign in, select your Google account and[許可]Click. A pop-up will appear confirming that the add-on has been installed. Click Next, then click Finish.

Go back to the menu bar and click “Extensions”. The Extensis Fonts add-on should be under the dropdown menu.

[開始]Click to activate the add-on, and the fonts available in the add-on will appear in the sidebar.

In your document, type the text you want to make into a speech bubble.Then highlight it and click on the toolbar[フォント サイズ]Select the appropriate font size from the options.

With the text highlighted, go to the add-on sidebar. Then select any bubble font in Google Docs. This example uses the font Modak. Click a font to apply it to the highlighted text.

Bubble characters aren’t commonly used, so add-on font choices can be limited. In that case, I recommend looking for other font extensions until you find one that provides the font you’re looking for.

How to Create Speech Bubbles in Google Docs Using WordArt

Another way to add speech bubbles to your Google Docs is with the Word Art tool. I like this method because it gives you more customization in terms of fill color, border color and border.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on how to create bubble letters in Google Docs using the drawing tools.

Open Google Docs to create a new document or edit an existing one. Select the Insert button on the menu bar.from the drop-down menu[描画]Click[新規]to launch the drawing tools.

Open the drawing tools[アクション]to display the dropdown menu. Then click WordArt.

A box will pop up, enter your text here. Type what you want and press Enter on your keyboard.

Or, to add more than one line of text, press Shift + Enter when you reach the end of each line. Press Enter when done.

By default, text is displayed in Arial font. To change the font to bubble font in Google Docs, click on the toolbar.[フォント]Choose. This will open a dropdown of all installed fonts. Select your preferred font and apply it to your text.

Alternatively, if you haven’t added the bubble font to your font list or don’t like the font in the dropdown,[その他のフォント]Click.

[フォント]Once the menu opens, enter “bubble” or a similar search term in the search box.

Click the font you like to add it to the list of fonts. This example uses the font Rubik Bubbles. A check mark appears to the left of the font, indicating that the font has been added to Google Docs. Click OK.

Once back in the drawing tools, click on the WordArt you want to turn into speech bubble text.

Click the Font button on the toolbar. The Rubik Bubbles font (or whatever font you added) should appear there.

Click the font of your choice to see the callout text in your Google Docs.

Feel free to adjust the text fill color, border color, dashed border, etc. All these customizations can be done from the toolbar.

To resize the text, click any corner and drag in or out. To maintain the text aspect ratio while resizing, press the Shift key on your keyboard.

When finished, select Save & Close.

Once placed on the page, you can reposition it using the standard Google Docs formatting options. We recommend enabling text wrapping so that you can move the bubble word art freely. If you want to edit the bubble letter text, double-click the text to return to the Word Art tool. How to get bubble letters in Google Docs using Canva

If Google Docs’ bubble fonts aren’t vibrant enough, or you can’t find an add-on that meets your needs, why not try a graphic design tool like Canva?

Consider it user-friendly, more customizable, and a better alternative to the Google Docs Word Art tool. Here’s how to get bubble letters in Google Docs using Canva.

Go to Canva.com and log in or create an account. Go to the home page to start working on a new project.[カスタム サイズ]to create a blank canvas for your bubble text.

Set the desired size, such as 800 x 300 pixels. Please note that this is just an example. Feel free to resize the project as needed. Click Create New Design.

Once inside the Canva editor, go to the sidebar and click “Text”. You can choose from pre-made designs or create from scratch.

If you want to edit a ready-made design, select the one you like and click to apply.

Click the text to edit its contents. You can change the color, size and italic from the top toolbar.

If you want to create bubble text from scratch, in the sidebar[テキスト]Choose. Then click Add Text Box. This will automatically generate a text called “Paragraph Text” on the canvas.

With the text selected, select Bubble Font from the toolbar dropdown. A good example is the font Wedges. Click the font of your choice to apply it to your text.

Click once on the text to edit the content. Then use the toolbar customization tools to change the font size and color. In the example below, I resized the text to make it blue and added a border using the splice effect.

When you’re done editing, click “Share” in the upper right corner. Then click Download from the dropdown.

Select a file type such as PNG or JPG and select the purple[ダウンロード]Click the button. If you have Canva Pro, check “Transparent Background” to remove the white background from the text bubble.

Once the image is saved to your computer, open the Google Docs document. Go to “Insert” in the menu bar. From there, select Images, then select Upload from Computer.

Find the speech bubble text image you downloaded from Canva. By default, it will be saved in your computer’s Downloads folder. Once found, select Open. The image of the callout text now appears on the document. You can change its position on the page using the options that appear below the word bubble in Google Docs.

Although it may take longer, this method gives you more creative freedom. Add a variety of effects to your text, including blurs, drop shadows, and glitches that aren’t possible in Google Docs yet.

Note: If you want to edit the text, you can only do it in Canva. Additionally, the images will need to be re-downloaded and re-uploaded to Google Docs.

How to Add Speech Bubble Characters to Google Docs Using Font Preview

This is a smart trick. You can’t download fonts from outside of Google Docs, but you can save images of those fonts from the site itself. Here’s how to create callouts in Google Docs using the website’s font preview:

Open a font site such as FontSpace. Click the font you want to use for your Google Docs callout text. This example uses the azkarizi font Balonku.

You will be redirected to a page where you can preview the font. Write your text in the box.

Customize size and color.

Right click on the preview with your mouse and select “save image as”. Save it anywhere on your PC, preferably somewhere you can easily find it.

Open the document in Google Docs. Go to “Insert” in the menu bar. Then select “Images” and select “Upload from Computer”.

Select the saved image file and insert it into your Google Docs. FAQ Do Google Docs have bubble fonts?

By default, Google Docs doesn’t have bubble fonts in its font list. however,[その他のフォント]You can add a hidden bubble font by going to options.

in the toolbar[フォント]It’s below the dropdown.[フォント]After opening the menu, search for a bubble font such as Rubik Bubbles in the box,[OK]Choose. The font of your choice is now ready to use.

How can I create different colored bubble letters?

If you want the callout text to appear in a different color (see below), the only way to do this directly in Google Docs is with the fonts described at the beginning.

First, enter text on the page using callout letters, highlight the letters individually, and then use the text color feature on the toolbar to change the color. When you’re done, it should look something like this:

final thoughts

Speech bubbles are great for fun projects and make your words stand out boldly. Experiment with the different methods described here to get the look you want. By mastering how to make speech bubbles in Google Docs, you can create projects that will amaze everyone.

For out-of-the-box resources, check out Premium Templates now. Also, don’t forget to use the code SSP for 50% off.

