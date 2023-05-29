How to balance cost optimization and innovation and where partners can help





In today’s increasingly complex and uncertain business environment, companies face the daunting task of simultaneously pursuing cost efficiency and innovation. A key concern is that cost-cutting measures often appear to conflict with transformational and ecosystem initiatives that typically require investment.

So how can companies balance optimizing costs with pushing the boundaries of innovation, especially in their own ecosystems? , outlines a comprehensive approach to resolving this apparent dichotomy by taking strategic steps companies can take.

understand the need for balance

Traditionally, driving cost savings and pursuing innovation have been seen as trade-offs in business. Ultimately, cutting costs usually involves tightening budgets, eliminating what might be considered “unnecessary” spending, and focusing on improving the bottom line.

In contrast, innovation inherently involves taking risks, investing in R&D, working with ecosystems, and embracing failure as part of the learning process. It’s easy to see why these two goals seem at first glance to be incompatible.

But in today’s competitive, technology-driven environment, businesses must do both to survive and thrive. You must be innovative to remain relevant and competitive, while effectively managing costs to ensure operational efficiency and financial stability. The key, therefore, is to balance both cost reduction and innovation/transformation goals with the organization’s overarching vision and goals.

From cost reduction to cost optimization

A first step in achieving this balance involves shifting the focus from cost reduction to cost optimization. While cost reduction is typically reactive and short-term, cost optimization is strategic and long-term, allowing for more creative options. Cost optimization does not necessarily mean spending less, it means spending wisely and often through ecosystems and partners that can optimize the funds used rather than implementing pure budget cuts. To do. Understanding where and how to allocate resources to achieve maximum benefit is critical.

One effective cost optimization strategy is Activity Based Costing (ABC). ABC is a method of accounting that allocates costs to products and services based on the resources they consume, and more accurately reflects the cost structure. This helps organizations identify non-value added activities and areas of inefficiency while making informed decisions about where to cut costs without impacting value creation. As a result of the ABC exercise, companies often decide to outsource, partner with, or co-innovate certain activities to meet the required cost structure. This is a good way to progress while keeping unnecessary costs down.

Foster a culture of innovation

An organization’s culture is a fundamental component of its ability to innovate. A culture of innovation encourages experimentation, embraces failure as a learning opportunity, and encourages creative problem-solving. It also encourages new approaches to problem solving, which can result in new avenues of progress.

One effective strategy for fostering this culture is to adopt a bottom-up innovation approach. Companies should encourage all employees and partners within their ecosystem to contribute ideas, rather than limiting innovation to specific departments or groups of individuals. This approach not only helps us tap into a broader perspective, but also helps ensure that our innovation efforts align with the realities of frontline operations.

The biggest challenge with this approach is the “it wasn’t invented here” mentality that is so prevalent in companies, which hinders the adoption of innovation from the ecosystem. Rather than simply outsourcing projects when internal costs or burdens are deemed too high, smart and cost-conscious companies can engage ecosystem partners as development partners early in the innovation process to We are working to overcome this bias within our organization.

Additionally, organizations can foster a culture of innovation by giving employees and partners the time, resources, and training they need to explore and experiment. Google’s “20% time” policy is a famous example where an employee is encouraged to spend 20% of her time on a side job of her own choosing.

Another great example is the work we’ve been doing with JSG. Provide a safe space for innovation by investing in Market Action Plan (MAP) days with companies and using resources to guide innovation discussions away from the pressures of day-to-day business. operation. While these specific models may not work for every organization, the principle of providing dedicated resources for innovation is universally applicable.

Balancing cost and innovation with lean innovation

Lean innovation can be a powerful approach to balancing cost and innovation. Lean methodology was originally developed in the manufacturing sector and is centered around the principle of maximizing customer value while minimizing waste. When applied to innovation, it emphasizes getting products and services to market quickly with minimal initial investment, testing with real users, and iterating based on feedback. This approach is often the one companies find best suited to their ecosystem of partners. Taking advantage of their innovations to bring something to market quickly is often an effective approach.

This approach not only controls costs by preventing overinvestment in unproven ideas, but also fosters innovation by emphasizing customer centricity and continuous improvement. Additionally, cultivating a “fail fast, learn fast” mindset helps organizations view failure as a valuable opportunity to learn and improve, rather than a costly error.

Aligning innovation with business strategy

Innovation is essential for long-term success, but not all innovation contributes to the bottom line. Therefore, innovation efforts must be strategically aligned with the overall goals of the business. This includes defining clear innovation goals, establishing success metrics, and ensuring a clear pathway for innovation efforts to commercialization or implementation. For example, if core values ​​are centered around delivering a great customer experience across all customer experience touchpoints, the revenue link may not be as prominent as a project to migrate to a new accounting platform and reduce spend. There is a nature. .

It doesn’t stop innovation, it should tell you to find data that shows the results of innovation and connect it to a better customer experience. Strategic alignment involves looking beyond the immediate economic benefits of innovation. Some innovation efforts may not provide direct economic benefit, but may contribute to strategic goals such as improving brand reputation, increasing customer satisfaction, or developing future features. there is. To prove the impact of innovation, these goals must be identified and measured.

Investing in digital transformation

In today’s business environment, digital transformation is often at the heart of cost optimization and innovation efforts. Digital technologies streamline operations, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enable new business models, products, and services.

However, investing in digital transformation requires a careful balance. On the one hand, organizations must invest adequately to remain competitive and harness the full potential of digital technology. On the other hand, avoid overinvesting in “shiny object” technology that has little real value.

To strike this balance, organizations must adopt a strategic approach to digital transformation. This includes identifying the digital capabilities most relevant to business strategy, focusing on technologies that can deliver measurable value, and building a robust business case for each digital investment. This is another area where ecosystem partners can help by providing real-world case studies of solutions that demonstrate true bottom-line impact.

Building partnerships and ecosystems

We have already mentioned partnerships several times in this analysis, but in reality partnerships and ecosystem efforts are also separate strategies for cost reduction and profit improvement. Partnerships and ecosystems can be powerful tools for balancing cost and innovation. By collaborating with other organizations, companies can share the costs and risks of innovation, access complementary capabilities, and reduce time to market. By leveraging our extensive experience across multiple companies, we can also find a faster and more affordable path to innovation that saves companies money while meeting their growth goals.

One common model is the innovation ecosystem, where multiple organizations work together to bring innovative products and services to market. This may include partnerships ranging from strategic alliances and joint ventures to informal cooperation.

Conclusion

Balancing cost reduction and driving innovation/transformation efforts is no doubt difficult, but not impossible. Shift focus from cost reduction to cost optimization, foster a culture of innovation, leverage lean innovation principles, align innovation with business strategy, invest strategically in digital transformation, and build partnerships and ecosystems. And companies can strike this delicate balance.

Remember, in the long run, business success depends not on your ability to reduce costs or innovate, but on your ability to do both effectively. It’s not about choosing between cost savings and innovation, it’s about integrating them into a consistent and robust business strategy. Focus on it and you’ll reach your goals.

