How to create and add a Gmail signature





E-mail is essential to work, but it can quickly become cumbersome. There are ways to make electronic messaging easier and more automated, especially when using Google’s solutions. The first is account customization, such as changing your Gmail display name, and setting an automatic signature that is added to the bottom of sent messages.

This time-saving feature can be added in minutes and makes it easier for others to find your contact by providing important information within your message that you probably don’t know, such as contact information, address, or job title. increase. You don’t have to enter it every time you send an email.

With Gmail and Google Workspace, you can customize your signature not only on your smartphone or computer, but also on your Android tablet. Here’s how to make it.

How to create a Gmail signature on Mac or PC

Since the device you send the most messages to is likely your computer, let’s see how to set up an automatic signature for your outgoing emails.

Open the Gmail or Google Workspace interface using your favorite web browser. If you’re using a new account, Google automatically suggests setting your signature in the banner above your emails. If so, click Set signature and go to step 5. Otherwise, click the Settings icon in the upper right corner. This will open the quick settings bar.[すべての設定を表示]Click to access the full settings menu.[全般]tab,[署名]Scroll down to section.[新規作成]Click the button and give your new signature a name. Something like “Signature” is fine if you need inspiration. Your newly created signature will appear on the left. Create your content in the text box on the right side of the panel. Signatures can include rich text as well as images and links. Format the text using the bar at the bottom of the text box. When you’re happy with your signature, let Gmail automatically add it to your outgoing messages. You can choose from two options: Send when composing new emails or Send when replying and forwarding emails. If you choose the second option, we recommend checking the box next to “Insert signature before quoted text.” Otherwise, your signature will be added to the bottom of the email and may not be seen by others. You can also create more signatures and select another signature when composing an email. When finished, click Save Changes at the bottom of the screen. To manually add a signature when composing an email, click the pen on the toolbar and select the signature you want to add. How to set up a signature using the Gmail mobile app for Android and iOS

Gmail also lets you add automatic signatures when sending emails using your mobile phone. These are different than the ones you configure using the webmail interface. Only one signature can be set and it will be added to all outgoing emails. It can also contain only basic text that cannot be formatted, which prevents you from adding logos to your signature when using your mobile phone. It still saves you the trouble of manually signing emails and adds your contact information to outgoing messages.

This process requires several steps.

Open the Gmail app on your phone or tablet. Tap the menu in the upper right corner, scroll to the bottom, and tap Settings. Select the Gmail or Google Workspace account for which you want to set your signature. Scroll down to the Mobile Signatures section. Tap to add your signature. Create a signature to use on outgoing messages. Only unformatted text can be added. Tap OK when done. Gmail automatically adds this new signature to emails you send using your mobile phone. You can only have one mobile signature per account.Easily compose emails with your own Gmail signature

Use these tips to save time sending messages. Additionally, including your contact information at the bottom of outgoing messages makes it easier for others to contact you. Gmail and Google Workspace let you easily customize your signature, there are several signatures, and you can choose which ones to include when you send emails from your computer or mobile phone.

Check out our top Gmail for mobile tips to become an expert in email management on the go. You can also free up space and organize your inbox better by creating folders with just a few clicks.

