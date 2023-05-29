Could Artificial Intelligence Help Israelis Improve Their Soccer Skills?





A recently developed Israeli app, PLAIVIEW, can analyze any soccer match and provide an overview to help players improve their skills.

Developed by the eponymous start-up from Herzliya, the app debuted in Harz. [Pioneer] – A youth tournament to educate through sport on Sunday at the Wolfson complex in Tel Aviv.

Children attending the event experienced this groundbreaking application that analyzes a football match with the help of artificial intelligence and deep computer vision to create an overview of the match from start to finish. The company claims the app can be used “for any age, any place, any purpose.”

The app was developed in Herzliya a year and a half ago and is available to everyone on Apple’s App Store. It will soon be available for Android as well.

Created by CEO Or Pines, CTO Yoav Lieberman and CPO Yonatan Dubinsky. He said, “We wanted to make the technical power that exists for professional footballers available to anyone who likes to play, in parks, playgrounds, neighborhoods.” “

PLAIVIEW founders Yoav Lieberman (left), Or Pines (middle) and Yonatan Dubinsky (right) attend 8200 Opening Night for Startups by EISP Accelerator. (Credit: Halutz – Education Through Sport)

CEO Or Pines explained how to use the app. “All you need to do is download the application, register and record your games. The system will automatically create a synopsis for you to send or share on your social networks. I get obsessed with confirming goals and sharing them with all my family and friends.”

Goals for the Harz Games

Haharz’s annual tournament brought together six teams from three different cities. Hoshen School (2 teams involved), Beit He Alaba, and Amal Ashdod from Jerusalem. Also included are his two youth centers in Haifa, Beit Yazif and Beit Wrestler.

Hundreds of children gathered at the tournament and had the opportunity to meet a special team of the Israeli Police Special Patrol (Yasam) who participated in the activity. The ultimate goal was to bring the youth closer to the police. Finally, the children and Yasam members held a celebratory exhibition game.

Harz founder Omar Livnat said: “We are proud to bring together multiple schools and bring together children from different cities in our goal of uniting football and education. I’m excited about it,” he said. “This time, with the support and cooperation of PLAIVIEW, every child will receive every kick and goal during the event. I am confident that I will finish this day as soon as possible.”

Harz activities range from annual sports teams for children and adolescents such as soccer and basketball, to workshops and sports festivals. The main focus of all activities is to educate the values ​​of fairness, sportsmanship and friendship, along with connecting with the community and building a community around sport.

