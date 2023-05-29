Android TV Under Attack: Google Steps In With Safety Tips





With the explosion of streaming and the cutting of TV cords, Android TV boxes are becoming more and more popular due to their cost-effectiveness and versatility. However, it turns out that some popular devices are infested with malware, which can facilitate coordinated cyberattacks.

In response to this disturbing fact, Google, which develops the Android TV operating system, recently issued new guidance. This essential guide aims to help users protect their devices, highlighting the importance of Play Protect certification and how to make sure your device is indeed protected.

It all started when researchers recently discovered that certain Android TV boxes sold on Amazon were infected with malware, turning these entertainment hubs into potential tools for cybercrime. rice field.

In light of these disturbing findings, Google formally addressed the issue in a community post this week, highlighting the company’s commitment to user security and privacy.

Google stressed that it works closely with its official partners to meet strict security and privacy standards, and that these devices undergo rigorous testing to ensure their safety.

Official Android TV OS devices come with Play Protect certification. This means Google’s malware protection is built in to protect your device, apps and data (see below for how to check if your box is protected) .

Android TV malware threat

Android TV boxes from several China-based companies have been the focus of scrutiny. These devices boasted a 4 out of 5 star rating on Amazon in the US, but were recently found to harbor malware.

Once activated, the malware connects these devices to a large network of other compromised Android TV boxes (a botnet), effectively turning the devices into potential weapons for cyberattacks, It is simply used to get unknown individuals to make money.

The main function of this malware is to act as a “clickbot”. This is the type of program that clicks on digital ads without your knowledge. The purpose of these clicks is to earn fraudulent advertising revenue.

This process starts as soon as the infected Android TV box is powered on. After activation, the malware connects to a control server, the “brain” that controls the behavior of the malware.

The server then sends back further instructions and additional harmful software to the TV Box to induce it to perform various malicious actions.

Android TV VS Android Open Source

One of the confusing things about Android TV is the difference between the official Android TV streaming device and the one that comes with a custom version of the “Android Open Source” project.

“Android TV” and “Android Open Source Project” (AOSP) are two different products from Google, each with different characteristics and use cases.

Android TV is a specialized version of Android designed specifically for TVs. It is Google’s official operating system and offers a streamlined user interface for TV content.

Android TV includes standard Google apps such as Google Play, YouTube, and Google Assistant, and is designed to work seamlessly with specific manufacturer hardware sets.

Android TV also supports a variety of apps and services specifically optimized for watching TV through the Google Play Store. In the UK, the supported devices also include Freeview Play.

Freeview Play on Android TV

The Android Open Source Project (AOSP), on the other hand, is the open source version of Android. This means that anyone can access the source code and modify it to build their own Android system. This is what some manufacturers use for their bespoke streaming devices.

AOSP does not include out-of-the-box Google services or apps. This means devices built on AOSP may not be able to access the Google Play Store or other Google apps unless they are added separately. Often without a formal license or endorsement from Google.

AOSP offers flexibility for customization, but can also introduce security and compatibility issues if not properly managed or maintained.

Check the security of your Android TV device

A recent community post from Google provides important guidance on how to check the security of your Android TV box.

In this post, some TV boxes built with the Android open source project may be marketed as Android TV OS devices, some with Google apps and Play Store not licensed from Google. It is explained that there are also things.

These devices are not Play Protect certified.

To check if your device is built with the Android TV OS and is Play Protect certified, Google provides an up-to-date list of partners (see below). Users are encouraged to check if their device is Play Protect certified.

If your device is not certified, we recommend contacting the device manufacturer and requesting a fully tested Play Protect certified device.

How to check Play Protect certification status for Android TV

It’s important to check if your Android TV box is Play Protect certified. This certification is like a seal of approval from Google.

This indicates that the device contains official Google apps that are licensed and have passed certain tests to ensure compatibility with Android.

Only devices with this Play Protect certification can install official Google apps such as YouTube and the Google Play Store app.

Photo: Deposit Photos / Andrew Lozovyi

In other words, nothing is 100% secure, but a certified Android TV device should be fairly secure and free of malware.

Here’s how to check your Play Protect certification status:

Open the Google Play Store app on your device. Tap your profile icon in the top right. Tap “Play Protect”. You can check if your device is Play Protect certified under Play Protect Certified. What should I do if my Android TV Box is not certified?

If a device is not Play Protect certified, Google does not have a record of Android compatibility test results. According to Google, this has several implications.

Streaming devices that are not Play Protect certified may not be safe. Devices that are not Play Protect certified may not get Android system updates or app updates. Google apps on devices that are not Play Protect certified are not licensed and may not be genuine Google apps. Apps and features on devices that are not Play Protect certified may not work properly. Data on devices that are not Play Protect certified may not be backed up safely.Google Certified Android TV Devices in the UK

The easiest way to ensure you buy a Play Protect certified Android TV based streaming device/smart TV in the UK is to buy from an official Google partner.

Of course, there’s also Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV. It contains a slightly different version of the OS “Google TV”.

Chromecast with Google TV

An updated list can always be found here, but as of this writing, it includes the following devices:

NVIDIA JBL Philips Sharp Skyworth Sony TCL Toshiba

