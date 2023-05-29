



ChatGPT’s unprecedented success has sparked an artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, driving established tech companies to scramble to launch competitive products. His one such solution, Google Bard, Alphabet’s own generative AI product, has demonstrated a wide range of capabilities, including predicting future market movements in the stock market.

In this regard, Finbold asked Byrd on Monday, May 29, to predict the potential price of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) through the end of 2023. AI Tools is pretty bullish on TSLA, citing several factors it believes could boost the stock. Prices for the second half of the year.

Specifically, Byrd said Tesla stock is likely to trade between $200 and $300 per share by the end of the year.

I believe the company is well positioned to continue to grow its sales and earnings over the next few years and the risks to its stock price are manageable.

– Google Bard said.

Meanwhile, the chatbot predicted continued volatility in TSLA and warned investors to brace for some ups and downs in the stock.

Factors boosting Tesla stock

After commenting on potential price levels, Byrd listed several factors that could affect Tesla’s stock price in 2023.

The chatbot primarily said it expects global demand for electric vehicles (EVs) to continue to grow this year, with Tesla holding a large share of the market thanks to its strong brand and broad EV lineup. He added that he is in a favorable position to acquire.

In addition, the world’s largest EV makers continue to invest heavily in new technologies such as self-driving cars and batteries, Byrd said.

At the same time, Google’s AI solutions also pointed to factors that could put pressure on TSLA, including automakers’ financial performance, the global economy, and increasing competition.

Byrd said Tesla’s stock should continue to rise if the automaker’s profits and earnings continue to grow, but headwinds such as declining sales and production delays could cause the stock to fall. Byrd also said competition from other companies such as China-based EV makers General Motors, Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen is intensifying, with each company trying to increase its market share. He pointed out that he was struggling with

Factors that may affect TSLA prices in 2023.Source: Google Bard Tesla Stock Analysis

Tesla shares were at $193.17 at the time of writing, after surging 4.72% in trading on Friday, May 26. The stock has risen more than 9% and 20% respectively in one week and one month.

Daily price data for TSLA.Source: Finbold

Year-to-date, Tesla shares are up more than 63%, marking a significant recovery from a disastrous 2022, when automaker stocks fell 65% for the year, the worst year on record.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investments are speculative. When you invest, your capital is at risk.

