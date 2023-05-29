Here’s how to hack Google for sports and money in 2023





Hacking Google as a way to make money is a sad reality for many cybercriminals. Whether it’s using SEO to promote malicious links in search engine results or gaining unauthorized access to your Google account to take advantage of the unquestionable power of email account control. . Of course, such heinous acts pay a price if law enforcement tracks the perpetrators. But what if I told you there was a way to hack Google and not get sent to jail and still make a lot of money? What if I told you that hacking Google could be the next big eSports game? Is not it?

Register for Google CTF for a Chance to Qualify for Hackceler8

In a May 26 post on Google’s Security Blog, Vincent Winstead, Technical Program Manager at Google, put his skills to the test against hackers of all abilities by entering the Google Capture the Flag (CTF) competition. , perhaps challenged to learn new skills. Scheduled to start on June 23rd.

Do you have what it takes to hack Google, defeat others and capture the flag?

The Google CTF consists of a variety of challenges presented as computer security puzzles to be solved using hacking skills such as reverse engineering, finding memory corruption exploits, and more. The CTF Hacking Team earns points for each successfully completed challenge, which increases their Hacker Rank. And, in the words of the late Sir Bruce Forsyth of the British game show Play Your Cards Right, “What will the points be?”

The winning hacker will be eligible to participate in Google Hackceler8 held in Tokyo.

In fact, in the Google world, CTF points will give you the chance to attend Hackceler8 in Tokyo later this year. According to Winstead, the top eight teams will qualify for his Hackceler8 competition. This contest is a custom-made, esports-style hacking game that combines CTF and speedrunning. In other words, his CTF race against the clock, increasing difficulty to challenge his team hacking. For Hackceler8, points are also income. There is over $32,000 in prizes up for grabs. Whether he’s an experienced CTF player or just interested in cybersecurity and ethical hacking, Winstead says he’s encouraged to join.

Hacker Esports isn't the only Google hacking achievement

If you don’t like capturing flags or competing in eSports hacking, but still want to make money hacking Google, don’t worry. Because there is something for you too. In a May 22 tweet, @GoogleVRP, the official Google Bug Hunter account, targeted bug hunters who want to find and launch vulnerabilities in Android first-party applications developed or maintained by Google. announced the launch of a new ethical hacking program. cash them out. The Mobile Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) targets hackers seeking to discover both arbitrary code execution vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities that lead to theft of sensitive data. Both Google Chrome for Android and Gmail are targeted by registered hackers. Financial rewards vary according to severity as determined by Google and range from $750 to $30,000. For more information, please visit our bug hunter page.

This is how you hack Google for sports and money.

iOS 16.5 – 3 New iPhone Threats Urgent Update Call By Davy Winder

