Android TV: Google recommends ways to identify malware-infected Android TV devices





Users tend to confuse Google’s Android TV devices with the Android TV OS. Over the past few months, several reports have also mentioned problems with Android TV boxes for sale online being infected with malware. The tech giant has shared a community post to clear up confusion and address the malware issue. Google also shows and recommends ways for users to ensure their Android TV devices are genuine and safe from malware. In a community post, Google confirms that the TV box marketed as Android TV uses the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The company says these devices can technically include first-party apps and even the Play Store without a license from Google. Google comments on malware-affected Android TV products Recently, we received questions about TV boxes built with the Android Open Source Project and marketed as Android TV OS devices. Some devices may come with Google Apps and Play Store that are not licensed from Google. In other words, these devices are not Play Protect certified. The Android TV website provides an up-to-date partner list so you can see if your device is built with the Android TV OS and Play Protect certified. Ensuring the safety of your Android TV products To ensure your customers’ purchases are safe, Google recommends visiting the official Android TV website. On this site, users can check Android TV products from official Android TV and Google TV partners. Play Protect is a certification within the Play Store that makes it easy to check if your device is officially licensed by your company. Google also advised users to check the Play Protect certification before purchasing the product. In addition, the company also lists instructions on how to check on its support page. Apart from this, there are other signs to watch out for fake Android TV products. This includes the design of the home screen, the presence of the Google Assistant, etc. A fairly simple remote control could also be another way to secure a licensed and secure Android TV OS box, according to a 9to5Google report. Qualified Android TV products include Chromecast with Google TV (both 4K and HD), Xiaomi Mi Box S, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/google-recommends-ways-to-identify-malware-infected-android-tv-devices/articleshow/100584501.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos