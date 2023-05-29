Best Memorial Day Deals: Apple, Google & More





Memorial Day has arrived, and with it comes deals from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. With the chance to own the latest Apple products, Google smart home devices, TVs and more at the best prices of the year, there’s sure to be a bargain for everyone. Check out our Memorial Day deals below.

Remembrance Day brings notable price cuts across all product categories, but Apple’s savings really matter. Apple’s hotly-anticipated 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is now available at its lowest ever price of $99 off. Apple Silicon’s latest features for the lowest $800 ever.

Add to that the lowest price ever for the Apple Watch Ultra, which now starts at $702. If Apple’s standard wearables aren’t for your outdoor adventures, today’s sale offers an even more rugged form factor at a lower price than ever before. The larger 49mm screen and always-on display are backed by a titanium case with dual-frequency GPS and 36 hours of battery life.

An even more unusual discount, the AirPods Max, is on sale for the first time this year. The lowest price for 2023 allows him to save $99 and bring home his Apple’s flagship listening experience with best-in-class ANC.

Google and Android deals galore |

In a move on Google’s part, the new Pixel 7ai is getting its first discount. Currently, there is a $50 discount for activating a plan, and an unlocked smartphone retails for $449. This is a rare opportunity to save money on a device that has just been released, rivaling the record low price of Amazon’s short-term sale in the past.

Google’s new Pixel 7 has emerged as the brand’s latest iteration of repackaging last year’s smartphone into a more affordable device. This time around, we find the Pixel 7a making no compromises even at a more affordable price, offering his 6.1-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate. All the usual good things about his Pixel work with the Tensor G2 chip enhancing the experience. It has an upgraded 64 MP camera with a 13 MP ultrawide companion and a 4,385 mAh battery to complete the package. We just reviewed the device on his 9to5Google and walked away very impressed.

