This small change in Google Contacts can have a big impact

The latest update to Google Play Services changes the way contacts sync on Android. When you turn off contact syncing, previously synced contacts are removed from your Android phone.

The latest entry in the changelog for the May 2023 Google Play system update contains major changes from how contact syncing works on Android so far.

[Phone] Turning off syncing with Google Contacts removes previously synced contacts from your Android phone.

This change will be rolled out to all Android devices through Google Play Services v23.20.

What specifically changes with Android Contacts Sync?

When you sign in to your Google account on your Android device, one of the first things Google syncs is your contact list.

As I said, this process is pretty seamless and one of the things Android got right early on as an OS. As long as you add new contacts to your Google Account (but not to your phone or SIM storage), they will be available on any device you sign in to in the future.

However, if you accidentally turn off Google Contacts Sync on your Android phone, nothing will happen to the contacts you see on your phone. Already synced contacts will still appear on your phone, but any changes you make will remain on your device only and will not be synced.

The only way to remove contacts synced to your phone is to remove your Google Account from your phone. If you only have one Google account on your phone, you can’t delete that account, and therefore you can’t delete your contact list.

Due to a new update in Google Play Services, toggling contact syncing off will remove contacts from that device. You no longer need to delete your Google Account to delete these contacts.

Why is this a big change?

For tech-savvy users, this may not feel like a big change. But for the average Android user who never had to think about contact syncing, accidentally turning off contact syncing would wipe out their entire contact list. You may be scratching your head as to what’s going on and why your contacts suddenly disappeared from your phone.

Also, it’s not immediately clear what will happen if a contact sync error occurs, as poor connections and VPNs can sometimes cause errors. Hope your contacts don’t disappear even if the sync fails.

What should I do if my contacts have disappeared from my Android device?

If your contacts have disappeared from your Android phone, the first thing you should do is check contacts.google.com to see if they still exist. If the contacts are there, simply toggle contact sync on your Android phone.

[設定]>[パスワードとアカウント]select your Google account, and make sure the contact switcher is on and showing a recent date.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

What do you think about this change? Let us know in the comments below.

