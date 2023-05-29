PM Modi is committed to innovation: Rajeev Chandrasekhar





The Minister for IT and Electronics said the Prime Minister’s Digital India plan would give the country a 10% share of the global electronics supply by 2026.

Information Technology and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told News9Plus about the nine years of Narendra Modi’s government.

One of the greatest achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past nine years has been the turnaround in electronics and information technology. A few years ago, we were a net importer of electronics, but today, electronics exports are one of our biggest turnarounds. How did that happen?

Let’s take part in the economy. Electronics manufacturing is the world’s second largest traded commodity after hydrocarbons. The total value of global electronics trade is $1.7 trillion. And India’s presence in 2014 was completely zero. We imported almost 82-83% of mobile phones, the fastest growing segment. And in fact, there was no need to think about exporting at all. This was due to years of free imports from China, which in a way made these companies that had electronics manufacturing useless.

From 2014 to 2022, that path has changed significantly. And when you get the report card and compare 2014 and he 2022, you can see that there were zero exports and 82% were imported. And now our company does not import any products assembled in India, nearly $12-14 billion he exports Apple phones, Samsung phones and other mobile phones from India. The post-COVID-19 global supply chain has changed decisively. They are being reviewed and, for the first time in the history of India’s independence, the country has established itself as an alternative as a significant growth player in this electronics value chain.

and when [Apple CEO] Tim Cook, who recently came here to meet me, said, “The fact that India has responded so quickly after Covid-19 and has been able to help Apple ramp up manufacturing in India is a big deal. We are very happy and very satisfied,” he said. This shows that the investments and policy decisions made for 2021 were right by Prime Minister Narendra Modigi. So India’s goal is to become a very important player with up to 7-10% share in the global electronics supply chain by 2026 and we are on our way there. I think.

Click here to watch full episode

I was looking at these stats about the force multiplier effect of the Vedanta Foxconn contracts. Investment of Rs 1.5 crore is projected to create Rs 10 lakh jobs in the state [Gujarat], in the IT sector. This is a very interesting area because of the employment potential.

Electronics has created about 1 million direct jobs in the last three years. And this does not consider the entire indirect employment ecosystem. And very importantly, in the electronics assembly business, almost 65% to 70% of the people employed are women. And these are rural women. Often these women are semi-urban women trained and skilled in assembling, testing, packaging and delivering mobile phones and products to consumers around the world. In other words, it creates dynamics in the workforce and has a significant impact on employment. And these investments will directly create employment opportunities for people who have effectively lost their jobs and labor force for many years.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is one of the innovations introduced by the government in the last few years. How did it help Make In India?

PLI is actually the Prime Minister’s vision to address the so-called manufacturing competitiveness issue between India and, say, China, or India and other countries. This system is a system because it effectively encourages companies to produce more in India, invest more in India and create more jobs in India. And one of the prime examples of how successful PLI has been is in the smartphone space. This year’s export value is $12-14 billion and manufacturing value is $75-80 billion. And by 2026, he is expected to have $300 billion in exports and $120 billion in exports. From now on, he will grow tenfold in exports and almost fourfold in sales by 2026-2027. PLI is therefore a force multiplier, a game changer and a very important reason for the success of electronics manufacturing.

India accounts for 20% of the world’s electronics imports. at what point do you see this…

No, I think it was around 1-2 o’clock [percent]In 2014, we will be close to 10% of global trade of $1.62 trillion.

And when will exports start to outpace imports?

As the added value increases, I think you will understand. Our policy is to expand and deepen the electronics ecosystem. We are currently expanding our categories. We are working on smartphones and we are also working on hardware. We are also working on wearables.

Even in China, when manufacturing and exporting electronic products, semiconductors, memory, parts, etc. are heavily dependent on imports. This also applies to India. However, if we deepen the ecosystem and create semiconductor capacity in India and component capacity in India, by 2027-28 the overall value added will be large enough to drive net exports in the electronics sector. I think it will exceed net imports.

Please tell us about your company’s semiconductor mission.

This is part of the expansion and deepening of the electronics ecosystem policy. Everything that is electronics today is powered by one or more semiconductors. In the post-COVID-19 world, the semiconductor supply chain is mainly concentrated in one or two regions, North America and Taiwan, which is not only causing disruption, but also reducing the concentration in these two regions. Risk is recognized.

So in December 2021, Prime Minister Modi announced a plan of Rs 76 crore to encourage companies to set up semiconductor labs, packaging, design and research capacities in India. Total spend is he Rs 76 crore and we are making pretty strong headway. We have received a lot of interest. A number of packaging proposals will be approved in the coming weeks. We have already approved many design start-ups in the semiconductor design space. And then in the semiconductor space, in the first round, the window he had only been open for 45 days, so there wasn’t much interest, but when he reopened that window, the 40-nanometer and 28-nanometer categories .

How worried are you about the possibility of war in Asia, especially Taiwan?

I’m not the one to comment on that, but anyone who watches what’s happening in Europe with amazement will agree. [will think]: Who would have thought that a continent that had experienced two world wars would go to war again to settle disputes between the two nations? increase. Unfortunately, there are emerging nations that behave as if they prefer turmoil and uncertainty to the stability, development, progress and peace that our Prime Minister continues to advocate. So we have to be careful. . Caution is required. We have to plan for the worst and hope for the best.

How will the newly proposed personal data protection bill increase accountability for big tech companies?

Over the last few years, many companies around the world and in India have made business cases and built models for the misuse of people’s personal data. And its misuse and exploitation was initially seen as part of innovation.

You know the Cambridge Analytica article, the Google article, the recent EU fine of 1.3 billion for Meta. So, in a way, there are many companies that have built their business around exploiting and monetizing personal data. In my opinion, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill protects consumer rights and citizen rights, enables innovation with all the necessary guardrails, and allows governments to access personal data in emergency situations. A modern and forward-looking structure.

It is certain that there will be a big change in the behavior of companies that misuse personal data. There will be a big change in the behavior of companies doing business with Indian citizens on the Internet, and financial penalties will be imposed on platforms that violate the law.

I think we are moving into a new era. Understanding and acknowledging the intensity of the Internet in our lives, and understanding the right to privacy that the Supreme Court has already ruled, is a fundamental right for every Indian citizen. At the same time, however, it is also important that a 25-year-old young man who wants to innovate on the Internet does not build such a troublesome compliance system that he runs away in fear that it is “too much”. Therefore, we have balanced everything very well, and in a very satisfying and modern way, he addressed three seemingly contradictory issues.

By 2025, more than 1 billion people will be using the internet in India. How important is Digital India to enhance your online safety and protect against cyber fraud?

The boundary conditions and principles that legally ensure that our Digital Nagrik internet remains open are absolutely our mission. Open means free from control, domination and abuse by any large nation, country or platform. We want the internet to be safe and reliable. Because 120 million Indians use the internet, including seniors, youth, students, women, rural and urban areas. And we never want to be connected to the Internet where they distrust what they are reading.

Safety and trust are therefore absolutes, along with openness and accountability, the three boundary conditions for a successful Indian internet experience. And based on that, we created the rules, created the DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection Bill), created the National Data Governance Policy. And we will soon be consulting on the Digital India Act.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news9live.com/india/pm-modi-is-committed-to-tech-innovation-rajeev-chandrasekhar-2159031 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos