HSBC Selects Innovation in Rebranding of UK Silicon Valley Bank | Business News





HSBC is due next month to announce a new name for the tech-centric bank it bailed out earlier this year after its U.S. parent failed.

Sky News has learned that Europe’s largest financial institution plans to rebrand Silicon Valley Bank of the United Kingdom (SVBUK) to HSBC Innovation Banking.

The new identity will be unveiled in time for London Tech Week, which starts on June 12th.

One technology industry veteran believes that putting SVBUK under the HSBC brand risks giving up the operational independence that has given the new subsidiary a distinct presence in the small business banking market. He said it could fuel concerns among entrepreneurs that

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn has spoken of the need to preserve the culture of companies that have entered the business to bail out companies on the verge of bankruptcy for £1.

The deal was orchestrated by the Bank of England, with Prime Minister Rishi Snack personally involved.

The SVBUK has thousands of customers, many of whom have worked together to warn the government that the demise of the SVBUK will endanger the UK’s emerging economy.

They warned of “an existential threat to the UK tech sector” and “the Bank of England’s assessment of the limited impact of the SVB’s coming to power on the UK economy is a dangerous understanding of the sector and the role it plays”. It shows a lack of,” he added. It affects the entire economy, both now and in the future. “

Senior leadership remains unchanged

Sky News recently revealed that HSBC had appointed three senior executives to its board two months after buying the US-owned lender.

No imminent changes are planned for SVBUK’s management team, and Erin Platts will remain CEO.

SVBUK’s independent chairman, Darren Pope, is also expected to stay on, at least for the time being.

In the United States, SVB briefly went public after a run incident that sparked a crisis of depositor confidence.

It was then sold to First Citizens BankShares, a US regional financier.

Sky News said in March that HSBC had agreed to pay SVBUK staff bonuses of just under £20m.

An insider said at the time that the bonus payments were a sign of confidence in the talent base of the new HSBC subsidiary and were keen to honor previously agreed payments to keep key staff on the job. .

Employing around 700 people in the UK, SVBUK is a profitable company, but the woes of its American parent company put it on the brink of bankruptcy.

