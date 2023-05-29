Teji Mandi partners with Google Cloud to extend app reach to 50,000+ retail investors





New Delhi (India), May 29: Tej Mandi, a SEBI registered investment advisor and a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, was founded less than two years ago on the philosophy of community collaboration for growth. achieved over 50,000 investor subscribers. Investor collaboration platform powered by Google Cloud empowers users to make smarter investment decisions.

Tej Mandi originally used inChat to build a real-time chat platform. There are over 20 communities on the platform and 5,000 users. However, as demand grew, the app needed a solution to keep up with demand while ensuring speed, stability, and scalability. After evaluating various cloud providers, Teji Mandi chose Google Cloud to support his business goals.

On this occasion, Upahar Sood, co-founder and chief technology officer of Teji Mandi, said that Google Cloud provides the reliability, ease of setup, and security that every business needs to iterate quickly, go to market, and succeed. and provide infrastructure scalability. Work with confidence. “

Abhinav Kishore, Head of SMB India at Google Cloud, said: “We are proud to partner with organizations like Teji Mandi to help them future-ready and help them drive business efficiencies with the cloud.”

The Niveus and Google Clouds partnership with Teji Mandi shows how startups can disrupt the Indian economy. His Teji Mandi digital his journey on business processes, bug-free user experience, ease of setup, infrastructure scalability, compliance, tools for reporting, analytics and language translation to achieve successful digital transformation goals are some of the key elements for Helped Teji Mandi scale their business to over 50,000 paying subscribers

Teji Mandi completed setup and deployment about 30% faster and had a much easier time to market. Google Cloud also facilitated logging, debugging, alerting, and automation of deployments to ensure a hassle-free process. After the rearchitecture, Teji Mandi saw an almost 80% reduction in customer downtime, even during peak traffic times.

Niveus Solutions CEO Suyog Shetty said: At Niveus, we are committed to providing companies with the tools and expertise they need to achieve their digital transformation. Our partnership with Google Cloud is built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration, and we look forward to working together to unlock new possibilities for our customers. We look forward to working closely with Tej Mandi and supporting them in their digital transformation journey. “

About Tej Mandy:

Teji Mandi is a leading financial services firm that provides stock market investment advice and financial planning services to clients. The company is committed to providing customized solutions that meet client’s unique needs.

About Niveus Solutions:

Niveus is a leading Google Cloud partner providing expert guidance and technical support for organizations looking to harness the power of Google Cloud. The company is dedicated to helping organizations transform their business processes and achieve their digital transformation goals.

Updated on May 29, 2023 at 7:57 PM IST

