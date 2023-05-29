What to expect from Apple WWDC 2023





In late March of this year, Apple confirmed that it will host its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in the first week of June 2023. Ahead of the event, Spiceworks has summed up all the anticipation swirling around the internet.

For some time, Apple appeared immune to macroeconomic headwinds, first during the COVID-19 pandemic and then after the outbreak of conflict between Ukraine and Russia. rice field. Demand for the company’s famous devices remained strong, and the company continued to record positive growth throughout.

However, the company took a hit in the first two quarters of 2023, with sales down 5% and 3% respectively. Apple’s net profit fell 13.3% and 3.3% in the same two quarters.

As of Q2 2023, the iPhone continues to be Apple’s biggest revenue earner ($51.33 billion), and its services business unit has set an all-time record ($20.91 billion). . However, reports suggest that Apple’s new device could hit store shelves soon. Expect the following at WWDC 2023:

What to expect at WWDC 2023? Devices 1. Apple Reality Pro and xrOS

Apple is expected to announce a new AR/VR headset, making it the third big tech company to enter the space after Meta (via Oculus) and Microsoft. But Microsoft’s HoloLens hasn’t generated enough buzz in the consumer space like the Oculus Quest series.

The Apple Reality Pro will be designed like ski goggles, with AR and VR capabilities, a cabled external battery pack, an OLED display, a camera for tracking, and is expected to have Apple’s built-in silicon and a new xrOS. .

Rumor has it that Apple will bring its own apps to the device, including FaceTime, Safari and Apple TV. The device could be priced at his $3,000, making it a pretty expensive proposition when compared to the Oculus Quest 2’s $399 price tag. It’s also almost double the price of the Oculus Quest Pro’s original retail price of $1,500 (now lowered to $999).

Meta plans to launch the Oculus Quest 3 later this year. “Meta has yet to set a price for the device, but developers believe it could be higher than the $400 Quest 2,” said Mark Garman, chief correspondent for Bloomberg. Stated.

2. Mac Pro

Apple hasn’t given up on developers and IT professionals using their Mac Pro line of workstations and servers. The previous Mac Pro was also featured at his WWDC and the latest Mac Pro was announced at his 2019 edition event and runs on his Xeon W based on Intel Cascade Lake.

The Mac Pro is now the only product segment without Apple’s own-designed semiconductors, maintaining its ties to Intel. Based on the Mac Pro announcements so far, the new Mac Pro should be announced soon. However, Garman expects it to be released in the second half of 2023.

3.MacBook Air (15-inch)

The MacBook Air typically has a 13.6-inch display, while its cousin the MacBook Pro comes with 14-inch and 16-inch displays. At WWDC 2023, Apple could debut a 15-inch MacBook Air model for those who want the Air’s ultra-thin form factor without compensating for the high performance of the M2 chip.

Based on the price difference between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the 15-inch version of the MacBook Air could cost about $500 more for the larger screen. However, considering that the screen resolution is the same as the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro (3024 x 1964), Bloomberg reports, it may lose some of its luster.

software

WWDC, the developer conference, is expected to bring some important software and OS updates. WWDC 2023 is also the debut of xrOS.

1. iOS17 (and iPadOS 17)

Every year, at WWDC 2023, Apple will unveil iOS 17, the next version of its mobile OS.

The most important update users can expect is the ability to sideload apps onto the iPhone to comply with the European Union’s Digital Market Act (DMA). Sideloading refers to downloading and installing an application onto your device from a third-party app store. It’s unclear if sideloading is specific to European devices.

The latest OS also has many accessibility features such as Live Speech, Personal Voice, Siri updates (but not related to ChatGPT integration). iOS 17 is also expected to include Smart Display features that turn the iPhone into an information hub, a revamped Control Center, and major updates to the Health app.

iOS should ship with the upcoming iPhone 15.

iPadOS 17 is largely similar to iOS 17, but with some display and tablet-related customizations. Additionally, iPadOS 17 will be the first iPadOS version to feature the iOS 17 Health app.

2.watchOS 10

Bloomberg’s Marc Garman reports that watchOS 10 will receive a major update to the user interface, with a focus on enhancing the widget experience. In addition to health and fitness, the updated watchOS could make it easier for users to interact with Apple’s wearables for things like weather and calendars. Apple is also expected to make the Apple Watch’s power consumption more efficient.

3. macOS 14 and tvOS 17

No major updates are expected this year, with macOS 14 and tvOS 17 on the backburner.

When and where is WWDC 2023?

WWDC 2023 will kick off on June 5 at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET) with a keynote from Apple CEO Tim Cook. The State of the Union address is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

WWDC 2023 will be held as a hybrid event (i.e. online and in person) at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple will be streaming the event for free on its YouTube channel. A new window will open. We also invite selected individuals to participate in person. The company will also host special events, including online sessions, labs, activities, meet-and-greets with the Apple team, and the Apple Design Awards ceremony, but registration is now closed.

Image credit: Shutterstock

