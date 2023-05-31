Femhealth Innovator Yara Wins $75,000 First Prize in 16th Annual Global New Venture Challenge (GNVC)





Issued on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Yara wins first place in the 16th annual Global New Venture Challenge (GNVC). Yara is working to bring to market a new type of menstrual cup that will greatly improve the comfort of women through an improved design that allows the user to insert and remove the cup just like a cup. tampon.

On Tuesday at the University of Chicago Gleacher Center in downtown Chicago, seven finalist teams submitted their business plans to a panel of judges for a chance to win a portion of the $150,000 investment pool. And Yara has announced that she will raise $75,000 as an investment in her 2023 GNVC, a global venture competition for executive MBA students studying at the Chicago Booth, located on three campuses in Chicago, London and Hong Kong. won a dollar

Working with GNVC has been a wonderfully fulfilling experience. Our coaches, mentors, faculty, and the entire Booth community have helped us tremendously and set us up for a bright future. “This award empowers us to continue our journey,” said Yarra CEO and co-founder Louis Galti.

In addition to #1 winner Yarra, #2 and #3 ReGen Cell Therapy and Eden Intelligence Financial join as overall winners of the 2023 GNVC.

Now in its 16th year, GNVC is the top-ranked New Venture Challenge track, designed exclusively for executive MBA students in the Chicago booth. Debuted in 2008 to meet the growing entrepreneurial spirit of Booth’s executive MBA students at each of his three global campuses in Chicago, Hong Kong and London. Each year, GNVC brings together more than 80 alumni and members of the business community as a coach, judge, panelist and guest speaker. 18 teams were selected to compete in three different semi-finals held on each global campus. Seven teams then faced off in the finals event in Chicago.

Waverly Deutsch, a clinical professor of entrepreneurship who leads the intensive classroom portion of the program and oversees one-on-one coaching sessions, comments on the program: Each year we continue to be amazed at the diversity of business models that emerge from this process. The innovation that this year’s winners bring to the market is truly amazing. From menstrual cups for women’s health to stem cell storage and asset management for immigration. We can’t wait to see where these companies go in the future. ”

GNVC is one of five courses in the New Venture Challenge, a top-ranked business school startup accelerator founded 27 years ago in the Chicago booth. Overall, the program has supported more than 390 active companies that have raised more than $1 billion and completed more than $8 billion in mergers and exits. Popular names include Tovala, Foxtrot, Braintree, Simple Mills and Grubhub.

The 2023 GNVC winners are:

1st Place // $75,000

Yarra // Yarra is a femhealth company committed to commercializing a new type of menstrual cup that will greatly improve women’s comfort through a refreshed design and a new tampon-like insertion and removal user experience. The unique patented design eliminates the suction effect of traditional cups, making them comfortable to wear and easy to handle.

2nd Place // $50,000

ReGen Cell Therapy // ReGen Cell Therapy is a stem cell company that provides cleansing, storage and regeneration services to humans and animals. This will allow people to take advantage of treatments that are not currently available but will become available in the future. . Save for treatment.

3rd place // $25,000

Eden Intelligence Financial //Eden Intelligence Financial’s wealth management advice is tailored for families immigrating to the United States with established careers and businesses. Their solution utilizes a software platform with artificial intelligence solutions based on investment theory from the University of Chicago to provide sophisticated advice at an affordable price. (formerly South Pine Wealth Management)

The Global New Venture Challenge (GNVC) is the exclusive track of the New Venture Challenge program that supports executive MBA students in Chicago booths around the world. His sophomore year in the Chicago Booth Executive MBA program applies to GNVC and he is eligible to attend as one of the Capstone course requirements. Each year, GNVC brings together more than 80 alumni and members of the business community as a coach, judge, panelist and guest speaker. The program is run by the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in collaboration with the Chicago Booth’s Executive MBA program. For more information on the Global New Venture Challenge, click here or contact Lucas Peralta.

