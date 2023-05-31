Space salad and salt water





Background

Liquid water is one of the few that all life forms on Earth need, so worlds such as Mars, Europa, and Enceladus that have past or present evidence of liquid water could be the sources of extraterrestrial life. important in exploration. The waters of these worlds are often so salty that they remain liquid even at low temperatures. Studying saline environments on Earth provides insight into what these alien environments might be like, including whether they are habitable.

However, not all saltwater bodies on Earth are similar to the salty bodies of aliens. Earth’s sea salt is primarily table salt (NaCl), but not as abundant as in the subsurface oceans of Mars, Europa, and Enceladus. Buffos’ project will study lakes containing sodium carbonate (Na2CO3), sodium sulfate (Na2SO4) and magnesium sulfate (MgSO4), which more closely reflect the composition of these alien oceans. .

Project details

Dubbed “Multiscale Characterization of Saltwater-Rich Planetary Analogue Environments,” the project will use a variety of data collected at different scales and distances, from spacecraft to drones to face-to-face sampling, to explore Canadian Study several hypersaline lakes in British Columbia. This will allow the team to not only learn about the similarities between these exotic planetary locations, but also use remote sensing data (data acquired from afar) to select the most interesting locations to study in greater detail. You can also learn about efficient methods. Close-up. This is similar to the work typically done in planetary exploration, from orbital data to surface landers and rovers.

Year 1: multi-scale (physical, spectral, thermal, electromagnetic and biogeochemical) profiles of ice-saline-sediment systems in five different lake systems in the Caribou Plateau, British Columbia We are planning to conduct a field survey to In the second year, you will use what you have learned to predict what you will find in two more unexplored lakes and perform simulated planetary missions to assess the methodology and science. The team plans to create a database from the data that other scientists and the general public can access.

The team is highly diverse, with specialties in remote sensing, geochemistry, astrobiology, planetary analog systems, biogeochemistry, geobiology, planetary science, and geophysics. In addition to Principal Investigator Dr. Jacob Buffo of Dartmouth College, many collaborators from various institutions are involved, each bringing their own expertise and tools to the project. Dr. Alexandra Pontefract of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Northwestern University professor Magdalena Osburn and graduate student Floyd Nichols. Dr. Mitchell Barclay, Illinois Geological Survey and Northwestern University. Arizona State University graduate student Emma Brown. Georgia Tech graduate student Emmy B. Hughes.

Acknowledgments

We would like to thank the Halcolu Family Foundation for their significant support in the development and implementation of the STEP grant program. I would also like to thank all of our members for crowdfunding our science and technology projects long before the word crowdfunding was coined. We thank the members of the Board of Directors for participating in the proposal consideration process. And thanks to everyone who made suggestions. There was a much better value proposition than what we were able to fund in this round.

