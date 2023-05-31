Calgary’s historic landmarks breathe new life – Calgary





Nimmons House in Calgary’s Bankview neighborhood is officially recognized by Heritage Calgary.

This ranch house was built in 1896 on the outskirts of the city and is surrounded by cattle on an open prairie. It is now centrally located in a bustling area of ​​the city center, surrounded by fresh and modern apartments. Preservation of this structure was part of a development contract that oversaw the construction of apartments on the same land lot.

And it took time and expertise to put them all together.

“The actual entire house was moved at once,” explains Jordana Giustini of Bankview 1827 Investment Group. 84 houses and parks were built around it, and the houses were relocated four times, a delicate task. This was the developer’s first project of its kind.

“It’s been an interesting process,” she says with a smile. “We are proud of it.”

The interior retains original details such as baseboards, doorknobs, registers, and a working stone fireplace on the third floor. The facade, with its stained glass windows and brickwork, was very unique for its time.

“The fact that this house was also made of brick is important,” explains Josh Traptow of Heritage Calgary.

That’s because sandstone became much more available after 1886, he said. But the Nimmons family had a unique connection to bricks.

“Nimmons actually had a brick factory, so he could actually make bricks for the house.”

We hope this project will inspire more developers to embrace the same concept of preserving the past while building the future.

“This is a great example of heritage being used as an asset to anchor retail, commercial and office space,” says Traptow. “I think more Calgarians are realizing that heritage also makes sense from an economic standpoint. The greenest buildings are the ones that already exist.”

“This is an important milestone for Calgary,” Giustini said. “I think it’s important they let us leave it because it shows Calgary’s history and shows respect for the meaning behind the home.”

Nimmons House already has its first tenant, Heritage Law Firm.

