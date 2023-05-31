NH Tech Alliance: Connecting Tech Companies, Students and Entrepreneurs for Growth and Innovation





Get Tech Smart host Flo Nicholas (left) with guests Julie Demers (middle) and Stephanie Baxter.

People always want to introduce me, but I’m like, “No, I’m already connected.” But they use different names. They call you high tech. Let’s talk about its history, from the name Hitech to its transition to the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.

The New Hampshire Tech Council was founded in the early 80’s and rebranded as the New Hampshire Tech Alliance in 2018. The reason for this is the introduction of two of his additional programs in-house: Alpha Loft and Live Free and Start. Alpha Loft focused on supporting startups through its accelerator program and had co-working spaces available to startups to collaborate with. Live Free and Start focused on the evangelistic work of New Hampshire entrepreneurs telling their stories and telling what’s happening. So these organizations joined the Alliance and the rebranding was very intentional. At our core, we are a connective tissue with every technology in New Hampshire. So don’t feel bad. I have noticed that I still sometimes refer to the Tech Alliances as the New Hampshire High Tech Council. We are basically the New Hampshire High Tech Council 2.0, what the Alliance evolved into who we are today.

One thing to know is that the NH Tech Alliance isn’t just for tech entrepreneurs and business owners. Tell us about how you are engaging students as part of this technology ecosystem.

All of our events are open to students and we offer free tickets, so depending on what you’re doing and where you’re going, you may be able to find a specific event that you do a special favor to get students to come. There is also We have also held several career fairs for students in the past. A recent Power Breakfast was attended by about 10 different non-profit organizations that provide students with her STEM field education, including SEE Science Center, Media Power Youth, and FIRST. Amplify their voices there.

Julie, what is your vision for carrying out the mission of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance?

Our mission is fundamentally to build strong, interconnected communities, elevate our position as a connective tissue that connects technology companies with resources, technology companies with talent, and make what’s happening in New Hampshire a reality. to tell. Looking ahead a few years, when we heard that New Hampshire was once said to be an old and cold state, we hoped that we could successfully change the narrative of New Hampshire and let people know that this is the epicenter of technology. I think if I can change my perspective in order to get it. Opportunities abound in tech jobs. Our students don’t necessarily have to go anywhere else to get the quality of life they get in San Francisco, Boulder, or Austin. With so much going on here in New Hampshire, we recognize that our role needs to be focused on telling that story, especially after the pandemic. It also serves as a platform for telling our members’ stories and spreading the good work they are doing to each other and to people outside of New Hampshire.

What kind of community engagement activities are you developing? Because we know there’s a lot going on in the next few months.Baxter

I think one of the challenges in New Hampshire is that everyone is still a little siloed. East Coast people don’t know what’s going on in the Upper Valley, Upper Valley doesn’t know what’s going on in Nashua. So from a community relations standpoint, there are groups all over the place that support the tech industry, but nobody talks to each other. So we want him to be the central hub of what’s happening at UNH, what’s happening in Dartmouth, and what’s happening everywhere. As Tech Alliance staff, we need to know where the many people on the show should go to get resources. This show was great for us. I share the episode because it’s just another way of telling the story.

What are your thoughts on technology today? What’s hot and trending in tech in New Hampshire?

It feels like AI has been all the rage for years now. But let’s be honest, no single industry has seen significant growth in one area. I think technology as a whole is really growing in different areas in New Hampshire. Of course, all that’s happening at the Advanced Remanufacturing Institute in Manchester is in terms of attracting companies to move into that space, and moreover, in terms of attracting the technology companies needed to support the growth of the industry as a whole. and has a very important meaning. So I think we talk about that a lot. Because an entire industry is headquartered here and likely well known around the world, people don’t realize how big a game change it is for this state. We must be able to train people for those roles. So it’s definitely a topic we talk about a lot. However, we interact with companies all over the world every day. The Rogue Space System is sending things into space to handle space robots. His Mikros in Claremont makes microprocessor cooling systems for giant corporations, some of which he cannot name. There are dozens of others. You’ll regret not pointing it all out later. But right now, we’re seeing growth in virtually every sector of the tech industry, especially in New Hampshire.

If you’re thinking of becoming a tech entrepreneur, what do you need to get started (besides getting in touch)?Demers

I know you said aside from contacting us, but we’re connected with so many resources that we actually consider it a first step. We feel like it’s a very good funnel to make the handover and say, “Okay, this is something we need to consider.” There are many resources. I think Stephanie was just about to talk, so she’ll let her do it. But if any entrepreneur really doesn’t know where to start, I would say the New Hampshire Tech Alliance is it. That’s not to say we hold their hand through all of their programs. It will very likely be taken over by another New Hampshire entity that can support various organizations in their and surrounding areas. But I think the first thing they should do is contact us.

yes. Quarterly office hours are available free of charge for startups. We have a wide variety of professionals in all areas, including marketing, product development, engineering, legal insurance, and more. Great resource. My advice to entrepreneurs, especially those coming from tech, is to go out and meet people. New Hampshire has very good traffic and everyone’s door is always open. There are a lot of seasoned entrepreneurs with decades of experience starting and exiting companies. So remember you need to go out and meet people. Because there are people everywhere to help. Especially in the tech industry, I’ve found that people have no idea what they’re not doing, that they’re not in the wheelhouse. But there are countless resources out there, so it’s much easier if you just join the community, attend an event, or reach out to us.

Flo Nicolas is an attorney, co-founder and COO of DEI Directive, a diversity, equity and inclusion technology company that provides a comprehensive DEI intelligence platform. She also produced her Get Tech Smart and Get Resource Smart, which she shares with her partners at The Granite State News Collaborative.

