Latino Alumni, Postdoc Researcher Encourages Underrepresented Youth to Enter Tech World





Olivia Newton 13 17MS 22PhD is a second-generation Mexican-American, three-time UCF graduate, and a woman who excels in fields grossly underrepresented by Latinos. Reports from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Google, and the Foundation for Student Research show that less than 2% of Latino women are in STEM careers, but Newton has consistently broken barriers.

The first in her family to go to college, she graduated near the top of her class with a BA in Psychology and an MS in Modeling and Simulation (M&S) and a Ph.D. in modeling and simulation. Newton was recently awarded the Best Paper Award 2022-23.

My mother instilled in me a love of learning and the value of education from an early age, says Newton. My family has provided me with tremendous emotional support throughout my studies and, where possible, financial support. They congratulated each achievement along the way and always encouraged me to pursue what brings me joy, in this case learning and research.

As a computational social scientist (including using data to study social behavior) and a postdoctoral fellow at the UCF Institute for Cognitive Sciences, Newton hopes to see the increasing contributions of people from diverse backgrounds in the world of technology. and pave the way. Her award-winning paper, Modeling the Impact of Diversity and Firms in Participating in Free/Libre and Open Source Software Ecosystems, was recently published at an international conference on software engineering in which she spoke to companies such as Google and Meta. It was published and won the Best Paper Award. Her research investigating and developing cognitive processes and products for teams is supported by organizations such as NASA.

Dedicated to his own educational and career goals, Newton has overcome the economic, social, and educational obstacles that others, like him, have overcome to enter and remain in college. I find time to inspire and guide my students.

Newton grew up in Winter Haven, Florida with his two brothers. Her mother is a service worker in the Orlando tourism industry and her father is a maintenance mechanic for The Coca-Cola Company, where she has worked for ten years. Newton believes her parents instilled in her children the strong values ​​of compassion and hard work that led to her success.

