How to Enable and Use Reading Mode in Google Chrome





People Images/Getty Images

Reading Mode has become my browser’s best companion. With it, you can ignore all the noise and get to the heart of the matter and read the content you want without the distractions and ads that make your browser crawl.

Unfortunately, not all web browsers offer reading modes that work out of the box. Also, once enabled, some reading modes are not as good as others. From my point of view the best reading modes are Firefox and Safari.

Related Article: How to Add Reading Mode to Your Android Device (and Why You Should)

If you’re a Google Chrome user, you’re not out of luck. Although it lags far behind its competitors in terms of usability, the browser has a reading mode, just enable it. And that’s exactly how I’m going to explain.

For those who don’t know, the purpose of reading mode is to remove all clutter on the page and show only relevant content. This makes the web exponentially easier to use.

Now let’s take a look at Google Chrome.

How to enable reading mode in Chrome

What you need: This trick can be done in any Chrome-based browser (such as Opera). So all you need is a running Chrome instance or a Chrome-based browser.

Related article: Best secure browser for privacy

I’ll demonstrate this with Chrome running on Ubuntu Budgie, regardless of operating system. The only limitation is that this doesn’t work on mobile versions of Chrome, so it’s limited to desktops.

First open the Chrome browser.

Type chrome://flags into Chrome’s address bar and press Enter on your keyboard.

Go to chrome://flags to access the central Chrome configuration.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

Chrome’s search field is not case sensitive.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

[読み取りモード]Click the dropdown in the list,[有効]Choose.

Enable read mode from the enable/disable dropdown.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

in the bottom right corner of Chrome[再起動]Click. After Chrome restarts, Reading Mode will be available.

How to use Chrome’s reading mode

Chrome’s reading mode is completely different from other browsers. Instead of single-clicking the reading mode icon (as in Firefox or Safari), use:

1. Open the page you want to read

Point your browser to the page you want to read, such as How to Easily Install Cloud Services at Home in Less Than an Hour.

2. Open the sidebar

Once the page loads, open the sidebar by clicking the sidebar icon near the top right of the window.

3. Select reading mode

Select a reading mode from the sidebar dropdown.

The sidebar icons are just to the left of your profile icon.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET4.Highlight the text you want to read

On the page you want to read, use your cursor to select the text you want to read.

Plus: After spending $130 on these reading glasses, I can’t go back to cheap readers

It will automatically appear in your sidebar so you can read the content more easily.

It’s not the best reading mode on the market, but it works.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

And folks, this is Google’s answer to reading mode. No, it’s not the best option available, but if Chrome is your browser of choice and you want to work in reading mode, this is what Google offers. If the built-in reading mode doesn’t seem ideal, you can always install and use the free version of the reader mode extension until Google takes reading mode seriously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/home-and-office/work-life/how-to-enable-and-use-google-chromes-reading-mode/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos