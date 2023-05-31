The Role of Leapfrog Innovation in Emerging Markets





R. Srikumar is Senior Vice President and Head of Portfolio Group at Mphasis.

Getty

As technology advances at an unprecedented rate, it’s easy to assume that all countries and regions have equal access to the latest innovations. However, this is not always the case. Emerging markets often lack the infrastructure and resources needed to keep up with technological advances. But rather than being left behind, these regions have embraced “leapfrog innovation” to catch up and even overtake more developed markets.

Leapfrog innovation refers to the process of bypassing traditional technologies and adopting newer, more advanced technologies to meet the specific needs of emerging markets. This approach is becoming increasingly the norm in Southeast Asia and parts of Africa, where lack of infrastructure, limited resources and rapid population growth make traditional development approaches difficult to implement.

By avoiding legacy technologies and embracing newer and more innovative solutions, these regions can develop customized solutions that meet their specific needs. This could lead to significant improvements in industries such as healthcare, education and agriculture where traditional approaches are ineffective.

Adoption of digital payments in emerging markets

Necessity is a key driver of breakthrough innovation in emerging markets. In many cases, the lack of traditional infrastructure such as roads, power grids and banking systems makes it difficult for people to access basic financial services. This is especially true in rural India, where banking services are often restricted.

However, the proliferation of mobile phones has enabled breakthrough innovation in the banking sector with the use of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). UPI will revolutionize banking in India by enabling peer-to-peer and person-to-person transactions between banks.

This model has also been adopted by many other emerging markets to make credit more accessible and convenient for millions of people. In FY22, UPI accounted for his 52% of all digital financial transactions.

McKinsey reports that digital payment transactions have grown rapidly in emerging markets over the past two years, largely due to the shift to contactless payments and e-commerce. This has led to the proliferation of e-wallets, real-time account-to-account transfers, and new partnerships among industry players to enhance functionality and expand our customer base.

According to McKinsey, “Some of the fastest growth in digital payments has occurred in Africa and Southeast Asia. In these regions, low banking penetration has meant payment providers have seized untapped potential and expanded their services. It gives us the opportunity to reach people who are underserved.”

Additionally, in certain emerging markets such as India, Kenya, the Philippines, and Vietnam, non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFIs) are gaining an edge over banks in front-end payment applications.

Another driver of breakthrough innovation is the desire to address the unique challenges and opportunities of emerging markets. For example, in many African countries access to electricity is limited and unreliable, and traditional power grids can be expensive and difficult to deploy.

However, the continent is blessed with an abundance of sunlight, making solar power a natural choice for breakthrough innovation. Solar power has been adopted by many African countries as an alternative energy source, providing access to electricity without the need for traditional grids. Not only has it improved access to energy, but it has also created new opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic development.

Take, for example, the case of M-Kopa, “an asset financing platform that provides essentials such as solar power, TVs, refrigerators, smartphones and financial services to underbanked customers in Africa.” The company reportedly unlocked $600 million worth of credits for customers in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and Ghana by the end of 2021.

The benefits of breakthrough innovation are many. By adopting newer and more advanced technologies, emerging markets can quickly catch up and even overtake developed markets. It could lead to significant economic growth, job creation and improved quality of life for people in these regions.

Choose an alternative route to traditional markets

Innovation in emerging markets appears to be skipping a generation of technology, allowing newer, more advanced technologies to be introduced more quickly. For example, India and Singapore are demonstrating unique and innovative approaches to payments by enabling cross-border remittance transactions through the UPI-Paynow interconnection. This connection is now expected to extend to the UAE, Mauritius and Indonesia.

Credit card usage varies significantly between developed and emerging markets. Americans still prefer credit cards, but alternative payment methods such as mobile wallets and digital payments are more popular in emerging markets. Europe has strong regulations that prioritize privacy and data security. But while these regulations protect banks, they can stifle innovation and make it difficult for new players to enter the market.

Even in developed markets, we see some content aggregators taking over customers by offering banking services in the name of banks. For example, Apple Card, a popular credit card offered by Apple, is actually issued by Goldman Sachs.

As another example, if a US customer wants to buy a home, they may use popular apps such as Zillow. The app allows customers to do most of the purchasing work themselves. It would be even more convenient for customers if mortgages were also “white labeled” by financial institutions. However, today’s regulations prevent banks from investing in such ventures.

Some regulators have taken note of this. In Singapore, for example, regulators have eased some restrictions on banks, allowing banking groups to set up banking subsidiaries to pursue new business models. This allows banks to innovate and maintain customer ownership while providing much-needed financial services.

In emerging markets such as India, companies such as Paytm, which began by offering customers a range of payment tools, have evolved into banks. Paytm Payments Bank offers the same services as a bank, but with easier access to services. We use this banking model to reach our customers.

For traditional markets, there is much to be learned from the leapfrog approach emerging markets are adopting if companies want to stay competitive, maintain market share and, more importantly, innovate. .

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. Are you eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2023/05/31/the-role-of-leapfrog-innovation-in-emerging-markets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos