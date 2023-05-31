How can I track form submissions using Google Tag Manager?



This documentation page explains how to track form submissions on your website using Simple Analytics and Google Tag Manager. This process involves creating a custom event within Google Tag Manager and sending data to Simple Analytics. This is especially useful for monitoring the number of users submitting forms on your site and gathering insights on user behavior. First, I created a test website for demonstration purposes. It contains a simple form with an email address field and a submit button. I want to track how often users click the submit button and see the corresponding data in Simple Analytics. To achieve this with Google Tag Manager, follow these steps: Open Google Tag Manager and make sure you’re in the correct workspace.[タグ]Go to section. If you haven’t installed the Simple Analytics tag yet, do so now. create a new tag,[カスタム HTML]Choose. Enter the following code snippet in your HTML.



This code checks if Simple Analytics is loaded and sends a "form_submit" event to Simple Analytics when the form is submitted.

Then scroll down and open the Advanced Settings section.

[詳細設定]In the section, configure Google Tag Manager to fire this tag after the Simple Analytics tag. like this:

Name the tag "Form Submission" and select "Simple Analysis" from the existing tags. Close Advanced Settings to set the trigger for the form submit event. Click the "+" button to create a new trigger named "Form Submission Trigger". ”.

Find and select Form Submission from the list and save the trigger. Link the trigger to the custom HTML code created earlier. Save and submit your changes in Google Tag Manager.

After refreshing the test website and submitting the form, you can check the Simple Analytics Event Explorer to see if the "form_submit" event is logged.

You can also view the page where the event occurred, such as the home page, and any additional information you added.

To further enhance your form tracking capabilities, take advantage of data points from the data layer within Google Tag Manager. Follow these steps to configure built-in form variables and use them in your Google Analytics tag.

in Google Tag Manager[変数]scroll down and select the appropriate form variable to set the built-in variable.

With these variables available, go to Tags and open the Form Submission tag. To use form class variables as metadata, add a new curly braces object inside your code snippet. Type "formclasses" followed by double quotes to display the formclasses variable as an option.

Selecting Form Class tells the script to send form class data from your website to Simple Analytics as metadata. You can use other variables such as "ID" or "Target" depending on your website's requirements. This example will focus on the form class. To see the form class data, inspect the form element in the test website. The form will display the class attribute for the specified class name. Go back to Google Tag Manager, save your changes, and publish your update. Updated the sample website, submitted the form, the "form_submit" event logged by Simple Analytics and the associated form class metadata.

By incorporating form variables and metadata into your tracking strategy, you can effectively monitor the performance of forms on your website and optimize the user experience.

