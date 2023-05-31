JP Morgan uses digital and face-to-face methods to grow its client base





News: JPMorgan Chase doubles client acquisition with an aggressive branch strategy that it says is working, and a new AI-powered investment advice solution.

Face-to-face becomes popular: At Investor Day, executives touted JPMorgan’s impressive growth in new customers and deposits over the past five years largely due to its bucky branch-opening strategy.

Since 2017, the bank has opened 650 new branches, about 15% of its 4,831 branches. The majority of branches have opened in 25 states new to JP Morgan. New branches are accelerating deposit growth. During the same period, the bank reported that deposits per branch increased by 14% at a compound annual growth rate. The bank has invested heavily in developing its digital banking capabilities, but said these tools were leveraged in conjunction with its face-to-face branches. You will be able to reach more customers. Chase says it is serving 30% more customers than it did in 2019. JPMorgan Chase also employs branch segmentation. For example, some branches have become Private Client Centers, giving wealthy clients access to professional advisors. Other branches are considered community centers and serve the unbanked in various regions.

The head of the bank’s consumer banking division said two-thirds of bank customers will visit a branch in 2022. And those visits generate business. About half of Chase’s credit card signups are done at branches, and about half of its mortgages are also done at branches. origin.

Next-Level Robo-Advisor: InvestorDay executives also said the bank intends to invest $1 billion next year in developing technology focused on artificial intelligence (AI). This has already been seen in the recent IndexGPT patent application by JP Morgan.

Like ChatGPT, IndexGPT uses financial news and data, as well as your investment goals and risk tolerance, to create personalized investment recommendations for you. The tool also tracks investment performance and suggests adjustments to clients’ portfolios.

Our take: As the largest US bank, JPMorgan Chase faces intense scrutiny as it continues to grow its customer base.

The branch data shared at Investor Day does not include the 84 branches the bank acquired through its acquisition of First Republic Bank. Some of these branches are set to close, but the overall branch expansion is likely to be attractive to customers looking for a new bank as local branches of major banks have closed. It also provides new opportunities for underserved customers who do not have online access. But JPMorgan’s size has drawn criticism from lawmakers worried about consolidating the banking sector. The rollout of the IndexGPT product will be closely watched. Consumers want better personal financial management tools and robo-advisors, but the tools banks offer are underutilized. Widespread interest in generative AI could lead to rapid initial adoption of IndexGPT, but consumers will eventually have the final say on the tool’s effectiveness.

