NCET/EDAWN Tech Awards Recap: An Evening Focused on Entrepreneurs Past and Present





Nearly 30 local businesses and people were honored at the 16th Annual NCET/EDAWN Tech Awards and Showcase held at the Reno Elks Lodge on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Nearly 30 local businesses and people were honored at the 16th Annual NCET/EDAWN Tech Awards and Showcase held at the Reno Elks Lodge on Tuesday, May 23rd.

It was a sold-out event with a huge crowd celebrating entrepreneurs past and present. The program paid tribute to entrepreneur Jacob Davis, whose joint patent with Levi Strauss was issued 150 years (almost exactly) on the day of the award ceremony.

NCET President and CEO Sarah Johns said at the ceremony that Jacob Davis, here in the heart of Reno, has reimagined everyday items that are still popular today and endure forever. People in this room are rethinking energy, distributed storage, software, sales, healthcare, education, and more.

The modified ceremony format included a keynote address by 2022 Technology Company of the Year and CEO of Dragonfly Energy, Dr. Denis Fares. Fares spoke of the excellent professional business ecosystem in Northern Nevada, the support it has received from both NCET and EDAWN, and the company’s leap forward since its 2022 championship. Within the past year, Dragonfly Energy has gone public (Nasdaq: DFLI), partnered with companies such as Airstream, and patented a powder coating system that is part of the lithium battery manufacturing process. This breakthrough process is essential for scalable production of non-flammable solutions for lithium-ion battery applications and deep cycle storage focused products for grid, residential and industrial applications.

Additionally, the NCET Hall of Fame trophy was presented to EDAWN’s outgoing President and CEO, Mike Kazmielski. The award itself is a merit award and is not awarded annually.

At a conservative estimate, 30,000 jobs were added to the community and 250 companies were hired during Mike’s tenure, Johns said. The state, the region, and our community thank the outgoing Mike Kazmielski. Mike, I hope he enjoys his retirement.

Kazmielski took the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Courtesy: Nearly 30 local businesses and people were honored at the 16th Annual NCET/EDAWN Tech Awards and Showcase held at the Reno Elks Lodge on Tuesday, May 23rd.

List of winners:

NCET Award Winner

Technology Company of the Year: CIQ

Startup of the Year: TruckHouse

Consumer Goods Company of the Year: Black Rabbit Mead Company

IT Support/Cybersecurity Company of the Year: Credo Technology Group

Logistics Company of The Year (TIE): Full Tilt Logistics and Northern Nevada Food Bank

Manufacturer of the Year: Redwood Materials

Medical Health Services Company of The Year (TIE): NEO Medical and REMSA Health

SaaS Company of The Year: Codebreaker Technologies

Professional Services Organization of the Year: G8 Strategy

Nonprofit Organization of the Year (TIE): PBS Reno and Northern Nevada Neighborhood Network (N4)

Sustainability Company of the Year: American Battery Technology Company

Construction / Construction Services Company of the Year: Wood Rodgers

Innovative mixed-use development of the year: Rancharrah

Innovative Retail Development of the Year: Reno Public Market

Hall of Fame Inductee: Mike Kazmielski, EDAWN President and CEO

Best Technologist: Rich Ferguson, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Lulius Innovation

Technology Advocate of the Year: Candace Dietrich, Director of Customer Engagement, Renown Health

Innovator of the Year: Carlos Cardillo, Executive Director – Corporate Partnerships, University of Nevada, Reno, Research & Innovation

EDAWN Award Winner

Program of the Year: Gener8tor

Startup Champion: Ania Calvillo-Mason, Innovation Center Business Manager, University of Nevada, Reno

Venture Catalyst: David Shackelton

Founder of the Year: Marcus D’Ambrosio

A catalyst for innovation: Nevada Center for Applied Research and Technology (NCAR)

NCET Tech StarsDavid Lewandowski, Fennemore LawAmanda Long, G8 Strategies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nnbw.com/news/2023/may/31/ncet-edawn-tech-awards-recap-a-night-highlighting-entrepreneurs-past-and-present/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos