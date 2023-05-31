Samsung TV Gaming Hub Signs Two Major New Services





With the huge success of the latest game consoles and their ability to offer TV-oriented graphics features such as 4K resolution, high dynamic range, and high/variable refresh rates, TVs are becoming increasingly aggressive in both gaming performance and, more recently, in both areas. Compete. , the number of streaming game services supported.

Samsung was the first brand to introduce a dedicated gaming hub menu area and special low-latency playback features to its TV smart interface a few years ago, and now it already has strong gaming services (Xbox, NVIDA GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and Utomik) has added two new additions: Antstream Arcade and Blacknut.

Antstream Arcade claims to be the world’s largest cloud-based retro gaming service, featuring over 1,400 full classic games and over 500 mini challenges. The Antstreams library includes Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, Double Dragon and more, all titles accessible on a subscription basis via Samsung Game Hub on select Samsung Smart TVs and Smart Monitors. Get access for $12/12/year thanks to our current 70% discount offer.

Select Samsung 2021, 2022 and 2023 TVs now support Antstream Arcade and Blacknut subscriptions. [+] Game services via Game Hub.

Photo: Samsung

Antstream Arcade CEO Steve Cottam said: We’ve experienced firsthand the excitement of people playing the games of their youth and sharing them with the next generation of gamers.

Meanwhile, Blacknut is committed to focusing on family-friendly titles, giving subscribers access to over 500 premium games across a wide range of genres, including AAA releases, through five player profiles that can be accessed simultaneously. Highlight titles include Metro Exodus, Overcooked. 1, 2, TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 2, and Tour de France 2022. According to Samsung, his two in the latter mean gamers can immerse themselves in his race online while watching his 2023 real-life event live on Samsung TV. Additionally, European subscribers now have access to a full selection of Disney favorites.

The Blacknut service backs up its family-friendly approach with easy-to-configure optional parental controls backed by a careful curation of titles. Parental options available include a separate pin-protected profile that gives junior gamers access to kid-friendly titles like Paw His Patrol and adventure games based on favorite TV shows like Gigantosaurus. It contains.

Up to 4 Bluetooth controllers can be synced at once via the Blacknut platform, so the whole family can participate in cooperative and party games.

Blacknut is offering an exclusive 15-day free trial to subscribers who join via Samsung TV or Smart Monitor. During this period, you can play any of our 500+ titles and decide if it’s worth the regular $15.99/$12.99 monthly fee. it to you

Both the new Antstream Arcade and Blacknut services are now available on select 2021, 2022 and 2023 Samsung TVs via Gaming Hub. Meanwhile, owners of backported 2021 and 2022 TVs in markets where the Samsung Gaming Hub isn’t available, the new app is on the TV’s main App Store.

