How Config Connector compares to infrastructure management





Many companies today manage their infrastructure and configure their environment with multiple tools, either standalone or part of a larger CI/CD pipeline solution. Tools such as Google Cloud’s Cloud Build, HashiCorps Terraform, and AWS CloudFormation allow developers to define the infrastructure of an environment and its provisioning using specialized languages ​​such as his HashiCorps HCL and Cloud Build configuration language. can be automated.

One popular tool is Terraform, a widely used Infrastructure as Code (IaC) software tool for provisioning infrastructure on Google Cloud and other cloud platforms. Google actively supports Terraform by contributing to the Google Cloud Provider for Terraform and developing the Cloud Foundation Toolkit, which contains many useful Terraform modules.

We evaluated another solution available on Google Cloud called Config Connector (aka KCC) to show how cloud users can use this solution to improve their operational processes compared to other available tools. I would like. First announced by Google in his 2020. Config Connector is a Kubernetes operator that can manage your Google Cloud resources. Config Connector leverages the Kubernetes resource model to enforce contracts between developer-defined configuration and infrastructure. This is often referred to as composition as data. For more information on composition as data, see this blog post. Compared to Terraform, Config Connector applies tuning strategies to bring your cloud infrastructure as close to the declared configuration as possible in real time.

Config Connector offers developers many benefits, including:

Native integration with GKE and Anthos Configuration Management simplifies provisioning of both Google Cloud resources and application workloads across multiple environments.

Autotuning observes the state of the infrastructure and repairs discrepancies between the desired state and the observed state without the need for additional monitoring or manual intervention.

Centralized configuration management allows you to manage workloads and infrastructure configurations for all environments in one place and in one format.

As a managed solution, Config Connector helps reduce operational and maintenance overload for DevOps teams, saves time, and speeds up onboarding new team members.

You can refer to the following decision tree when deciding which tool to use when provisioning your Google Cloud infrastructure.

