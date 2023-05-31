June 2023 Houston Business and Innovation Events





From pitch contests to networking events, see what’s in store for Houston innovators in June.

We’ve rounded up this month’s not-to-be-missed events. Mark your calendar and register accordingly.

Note: This post may be updated to add more events.

June 2 Grow your brand’s online presence in Japan

Discover the untapped potential of self-publishing books to build your expertise, increase your exposure, and build your network. This event is perfect for anyone who hopes to one day publish a book.

The event takes place on Friday, June 2 from 8:30-10:30 am at Impact HUB, Amegy Building – 1801 Main St, 10th floor. Please click here to register.

June 2 Best AI Tools for Business Innovation and Growth

This informative workshop aims to introduce attendees to the latest AI tools available to businesses to innovate and grow. Interactive sessions offer practical insights and expert advice from speakers who are experts in the AI ​​space. Attendees will learn about various AI tools that can be used in business, including machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision.

The event will be held online on Friday, June 2nd from 10am-11am. Please click here to register.

June 7-9 “The Future of Global Energy” Conference

To highlight Houston’s role in the global energy transition, the Greater Houston Partnership, the Houston Energy Transformation Initiative, and the Houston Future Center are working together to ensure that community engagement, innovation and technology, workforce, and financing contribute to global energy Host a dynamic three-day conference focused on the role it plays in transformation. Implementing Houston’s energy transition strategy.

The event runs from Wednesday, June 7th through Friday, June 9th. The event will be held in a hybrid format at various locations in Houston. Please click here to register.

June 8 to Tech Houston | Monthly Mixer

Out in Tech provides an inclusive networking space for LGBTQ+ people and their peers working in the tech industry. Join us for this relaxed social mixer event on the second Thursday of every month.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 8th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Avant Garden. Please click here to register.

June 9 Future of the World Energy Conference: Luncheon

The Future of Global Energy conference concludes with a gathering of experts and thought leaders to explore a roadmap for Houston to lead the transition to an energy-rich, low-carbon future. Panelists are:

Jim Gable, President, Chevron Technology Ventures John Hall, President and CEO, Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC), Dr. Ramanan Krishnamoorti, Chief Energy Officer, University of Houston Moderator: Jane Stricker, Senior Vice President, Energy Transition and Executive, Houston Energy Transition Director Initiative, Greater Houston Partnership

The event will be held at the Hilton Americas on Friday, June 9, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Please click here to register.

June 9-10 Mission Innovation – Reimagining Space Technology to Solve Today’s Challenges

This summer, innovators from the greater Houston region will come together for a two-day event to innovate, disrupt, and help design game-changing solutions that can address gaps in many key areas. The entrepreneur leverages licensable intellectual property from NASA’s IP portfolio to solve some of the biggest problems facing the industry. Experienced and first-time founders form teams, generate ideas, and pitch ideas to prominent technology entrepreneurs, including members of NASA’s innovation team. As part of the event, the team will be taught critical startup methodologies, advised by experienced business leaders, and networked with an entire community that dreams of shaping key areas of emerging technology.

The event will be held at Canon West Houston from Thursday, June 9th through Friday, June 10th. Please click here to register.

Energy Drones & Robotics Summit June 12-14

The most influential gathering of over 1,500 industry, energy and engineering leaders from around the world to successfully operate robots, drones, satellites, remote systems, and manage AI/data from stars to oceans. We work on important issues and solutions. floor.

The event will take place Monday, June 12th through Wednesday, June 14th at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott & Convention Center. Please click here to register.

June 13th Investor Studio Series: VC Due Diligence Best Practices

At this event, Golden Section, a venture capital fund and founding studio passionate about B2B SaaS product development, will discuss how VCs approach investments, conduct due diligence, and why it matters to founders. discuss about The contents of the presentation are as follows.

Market changes impacting VC investment approaches What founders need to prepare for this new environment How to approach golden section due diligence

The event will be held at Aeon on Tuesday, June 13th from 4-6pm. Please click here to register.

June 13 Grow your business with ChatGPT

Harness the power of artificial intelligence and learn how to use ChatGPT to not only stay ahead of the game, but redefine it. Whether it’s processing queries, managing customer relationships, or generating leads, AI can automate and enhance many aspects of your job. This session will take attendees through the fascinating world of AI and show them how to leverage it for maximum results.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 13th from 11am to 1pm at the Amcap Mortgage. Please click here to register.

Female Founders and Funders Meetup on June 15th

On the third Thursday of each month, Softeq Venture Studio and Sesh Coworking invite all Houston-area rockstar female founders and funders to network and empower each other.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 15th from 9-10am at Sesh Coworking. Please click here to register.

June 20 Co-creating the Future: African Startup Collaboration Symposium

This physical symposium explores opportunities for cross-border entrepreneurial collaboration between the US/Houston and Africa. From idea to impact, delving into the African startup ecosystem, the growth and potential of cross-border collaboration, key sectors driving innovation and growth, legal, regulatory and cultural considerations and cross-border collaboration. Focus on challenges. Start-ups and investment opportunities will be featured.

agenda:

6:00pm – 6:10pm – Event and Beta Collective Introduction 6:15pm – 6:20pm – Sponsored Highlights 6:20pm – 6:35pm – Startup Showcase 6:35pm Minutes – 6:40pm – Panel Introduction 6:40pm – 7:30pm – Panel Discussion 7:30 – 7:50pm – Q&A 7:50pm – 8:00pm – Closing and Thanksgiving 8:00 – 8:00pm 30 – Strategic Networking

The event will be held at Aeon on Tuesday, June 20th from 6-8:30pm. Please click to register.

June 22 Ultrasound examination. Integrated. wherever.

Pump & Pipes hosts events focused on thin film ultrasound technology from energy applications to aerospace, medical and medical fields.

In collaboration with NASA Tech Talks and the Mingle Monday Health & MedTech series on The Ion, Pumps & Pipes will also join us to embark on a discussion on the use of ultrasound technology from both ground and space medicine perspectives.

The event will be held at Aeon on Thursday, June 22nd from 6-9pm. Please click here to register.

June 28 June Transition On-Tap

Transition On Tap is Greentown Labs’ monthly networking event dedicated to fostering conversations and connections between the climate and energy transition ecosystems in and around Houston. Entrepreneurs, investors, students and friends of climate tech are invited to attend and meet with colleagues, discuss solutions and join the growing community. If you’re looking for a job in climate tech or energy, expanding your network, or looking to start your own energy company, this is the event for you.

The event will be held at Aeon on Wednesday, June 28th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Please click here to register.

