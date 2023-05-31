Is it possible to have a sheet copy all changes to another sheet? (Google Sheets)





@Dapporan

I’m just looking at what I have. To get the FILTER function to work, we need to do a little cleanup. Above all

You end up mixing data from completely different categories in the “Events” column. For example, cell D184 contains his June 2023 value. Cell D185 contains Thursday, June 1, 2023.Cell D187 contains Friday, June 2, 2023

The date should be its own column and the date will be repeated for events with the same date. There is no need to have a separate column for the month. Because this can be handled by his FILTER (either the function FILTER or the icon in the data toolbar).

Eliminate empty lines. These make breaks in the data easier for the human eye to read, but they don’t help you get the most out of Excel. Learn how to create and use Excel tables. Excel tables are the foundation upon which powerful databases can be built. One of the rules, described in item #1 of this linked reference, is to remove blank lines. But read the rest of the page as well.

You can see that I’m using conditional formatting to differentiate the rows based on the name of the “planner” column. I think this probably means another “team”. The conditional formatting itself is nice (and can be tricky), but what this means is mixing both input and output (or parts of each) into his one worksheet. In general, you’ll get better service by keeping your input clean (at least until all the required functionality is created). And by keeping the output separate. It’s on the output side that you can add color for emphasis, clarity, etc.

And for a good, clean, and well-designed Excel table with good input (created after cleaning up a few things, as mentioned above), another[出力]Tabs are easily created.

Here’s a great YouTube video about the FILTER function and related dynamic array functions. You need a relatively recent version of Excel (or subscribe to Microsoft 365) for this to work. It’s well worth it.

Feel free to come back if you have any further questions or need help implementing the FILTER function. However, it’s a good idea to clean up the database first.

