Six Flags Pilot Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology





ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Six Flags theme park is piloting Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in its stores in New Jersey, Modern Retail reports. It’s the first theme park to use the technology, and if the pilot is successful, Six Flags plans to roll out the automation at Los Angeles’ Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The technology will be installed in the 400-square-foot Quick Six store. Customers use a payment method when entering your store and are automatically charged accordingly when leaving your store. The total time it takes a customer to pick up his drink can be less than 50 seconds. By the way, queuing for vending machines and stores can take him up to 6 minutes.

“We are always watching [at] How technology and innovation can be used to improve the guest experience. We look holistically at the consumers that come to the parks and the different things they do during the day, but one of the problems is always the queues. ‘” he told Modern Retail.

Coca-Cola also has partnerships with Six Flags and Amazon. The beverage giant is a strategic partner of Six Flags. Rachel Chahal, Coca-Cola’s director of amusement and entertainment partnerships, told Modern Retail that she expects the partnership could boost Coke’s retail sales per visitor by 10%. Told.

“If we can hit these numbers, we will be able to bring this technology to other parks and eventually replace all vending machines,” Chahal told Modern Retail.

Amazon has struggled to get mainstream retailers to invest in its technology because of high implementation costs, said Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at consulting firm GlobalData. “Low-margin sectors such as groceries are avoiding it,” he told Modern Retail. “However, because theme parks mix a lot of gifts and merchandise, and the higher prices you pay at theme parks, the technology may be more acceptable economically.”

“If someone walks into a store and wants a quick pick up of potato chips and Coca-Cola, this is for them to get the goods and leave much faster than waiting in line. It will create a truly unique experience, which will also help from a staffing perspective as we are looking at being very agile in that space,” Borges told Modern Retail.

Coco-Cola hopes customers will spend more with faster transactions.

“If you have to wait in line to buy a drink and also have to wait in line to ride a roller coaster, you might choose to: [one or the other]. This makes transactions faster and allows us to do both,” Chahal told his Modern Retail.

This 2022 NACS Ideas 2 Go video focused on Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology at T-Mobile Park.

