New Funding Expands Tech Access for Southside Entrepreneurs on Polski Exchange

As part of the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Polsky Exchange leads the Chicago Tech Equity Desk, which connects entrepreneurs on the South Side with the tools they need to grow their businesses.

The initiative is supported by the City of GET (Gender Equality in Technology) and by the Technology Equity Working Group (TEWG), which was formed in 2021 with the goal of increasing BIPOC and gender diversity in entrepreneurship in Chicago. Supported.

TEWG announced today that it will invest $1 million in scaling five successful pilot programs, including the Polsky Exchange’s Chicago Tech Equity Desk.

With additional support from Verizon, this year’s effort will consist of two parts. One is the E-Commerce Learning Lab, which brings e-commerce training and fulfillment support to 20 product-based businesses through 37 Oaks, and the Web Dev Shop, which supplies 12 more products, upgraded through contracts with various technology vendors. It provides grants to companies for advanced web services, web design and digital storytelling.

Access to technology that expands markets, automates repetitive tasks, and engages customers creates the ability for Southside’s business to grow. “We are proud to partner with GET Cities, 37 Oaks and Verizon to provide technical assistance resources and grants to the talented founders of Polsky Exchange,” said Abigail Ingram, Executive Director of Polsky Exchange. I think,” he said.

Tech Equity Desk places 20 University of Chicago student interns at local South Side companies to further help founders leverage technology to enable internal processes and strengthen their digital presence To do. In addition to directly impacting the estimated 52 companies participating in this year’s Technology Equity Desk, the broader business community is embracing technology enablement as an integral part of new growth ventures’ growth strategies. You will be invited to attend events and talks on

GET’s goal is to build a fair and inclusive technology economy where all humans have equal access to the opportunities and resources to reach their full potential. The core organizational principle of our work is collaboration, and TEWG epitomizes that commitment. Leslie Lin shares the lessons learned while partners across this ecosystem come together to co-create, test, and experiment with human-centric solutions that directly benefit underrepresented technologists and founders. It said it reoriented and then scaled up. Mr Smith, GET Cities National Director.

I am amazed at the curiosity, creativity and courage shown by this coalition and the already tangible impact that we collectively have on the humanity we serve and seek to create a just and inclusive Chicagoland community. It was inspiring to see the speed and scale of this effort. Imagine, she added.

Other funded pilot programs include Chicago Venture Fellows (Chicago:Blend), TechRise and TechChicago (P33), Travel Funding and Entrepreneur Exchange (World Business Chicago), Venture Engine Executive Founders Series (Illinois Science and Technology Coalition), etc.

We are confident that GET Cities’ significant seed investment in the TEWG coalition and its co-designed interventions will continue to attract the attention of regional and national investors committed to economic justice and will leverage these initial investments. I look forward to the continued and steady progress of this initiative. This important effort, while serving as a model for the nation’s ecosystem, can continue to bridge the gaps across the region and drive equity, inclusion, belonging and justice for years to come, Smith said. said Mr.

SecondMuse and Break Through Tech have partnered with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company founded by Melinda Gates, to launch Gender Equality in Technology (GET) Cities in 2020.

According to GET Cities, only 24% of tech jobs in Chicago are filled by women, and just 3% and 4% of Latino and Black women, respectively. GET Cities’ goal is to be more transparent about these numbers and data by 2024, and other cities to follow suit.

// For more information, please visit www.techequityworkinggroup.com.

