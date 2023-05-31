Goodbye Gmail: Google will remove accounts that don’t meet basic and mandatory requirements.be careful





Recently, Google announced that it will remove millions of email accounts. The popular search engine messaging system he appeared in 2004 under the name Gmail and was quickly adopted by users. He is one of the most widely used e-mail systems in the world today.

Victims of its popularity, with millions of new subscribers each year, the company has been forced to delete accounts that are rarely used, most of them created for one-time use and then forgotten. It was This has raised concerns among service beneficiaries that their accounts may be deleted.

Goodbye Gmail: What kind of accounts will disappear?

We made this decision in order to free up space on our servers and continue to enhance security for our users. Some of that discussion is about protection, as abandoned accounts are easy targets for scammers and hackers, according to the company. His Gmail account accounts for most of the spam we receive every day.

The second reason is space issues. Every time an inactive account is deleted, it opens an opportunity to create a new account.

Accounts that have not been used for two years are eligible. Therefore, if your account has been inactive for this period of time, your account may be deleted.

Goodbye Gmail: Google will delete your account What should I do if my account is deleted?

The difference between an email address and an email address for other services is that Gmail can open many other tools linked to Google.

When you create a Gmail account, you will be provided with a multi-access key that will give you access to all available tools including YouTube, Google Docs, Google Drive and Google Photos.

When an email account is deleted, all content associated with it will be lost.

Gmail: How can I prevent my account from being deleted?

The easiest way is to resume using it. To do this, you’ll need to go to your inbox and send us an email so we can keep you updated on our activity. Either of these options may help.

Connect to applications (such as YouTube) with Gmail access. Connect Google with your account and search on Google. Connect to PlayStore to download the application. Go to your email and sign in or send a message. Log in to access your inbox.google drive

