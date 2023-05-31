SaskTel Selects Blitzzs App-Free Videos to Enhance Technical Support Services





Blitz

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — Blitzz, a live mobile video platform for remote customer support, today announced that SaskTel, a leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, Canada, has Deploy Blitzz Concierge to over 170 agents and over 1.4 million customers.

Blitzz Concierge is a remote video support service that helps technical support teams save money and reduce site visits. SaskTel provides wireline and wireless communications services including fixed telephony, mobile networks, broadband Internet and security services. With Blitzzs’ app-free video tool, SaskTel can improve support for technical agents, reduce operating costs, and improve customer service by reducing mean time to resolve issues.

As Saskatchewan’s local communications leader, we understand the importance of delivering an exceptional experience, said SaskTel Vice President of Operations Greg Meister. To enhance our customer support capabilities and improve our overall experience, Blitzz Remote He is excited to utilize Visual Support his platform. client.

Reducing truck rotation increases efficiency and reduces operating costs for all types of service businesses. A truck roll occurs whenever a technician or support agent travels to a customer site to resolve an issue. SaskTel has already saved over 440 truck rolls in its first year with Blitzz Concierge. Additionally, 96% of his SaskTel customers said they would use his Remote Assistance tool again in the future.

The main benefits of using Blitzz Concierge are:

Resolve customer issues quickly: SaskTel can resolve issues quickly with remote visual assistance so customers can benefit from their subscribed services without interrupting their plans to meet appointments at home. you will be able to enjoy

Reduced operating costs: Remote visual support allows SaskTel to save money by reducing travel and other related expenses, and reduce site visits.

Improved communication: One click connects the SaskTels support team to customers and resolves issues faster, reducing multiple call-ins.

Enhanced CSR performance: Fewer trips and fewer truck trips save fuel consumption and improve company bottom line.

Establish efficient teams: With Blitzz Concierge, SaskTel can easily scale across teams by adding 5 or 500 new users without a complicated setup process.

story continues

Blitzz founder and CEO Rama Sreenivasan said that SaskTel will continue to innovate and make things easier and more convenient for its users. Blitzzs app-free video support software enables SaskTel to deliver high-quality technical support services and deliver a more streamlined and efficient user experience.

For more information on Blitzz, please visit www.blitzz.co.

For more information about SaskTel, please visit www.sasktel.com.

About Blitzz Founded in 2017, Blitzz saves businesses time and money by using video and augmented reality to help customer support, field service, and sales teams do more work, faster, and more securely. Help you save money. Businesses can support their customers and their employees with technical troubleshooting, inspections, audits, claims, maintenance, and fully remote, app-free customer support through a live mobile video platform. Blitzz facilitates millions of minutes of video each month in a variety of industries including telecommunications, automotive, construction, power and utilities, insurance and more. For more information on Blitzz, please visit www.blitzz.co.

About SaskTel SaskTel is Saskatchewan’s leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider with annual revenues of approximately $1.3 billion, over 647,000 wireless accesses, 273,000 wireline network accesses, 293,000 internet and data accesses, and 1.4 million, including 110,000 maxTVs. We have over 100,000 customer connections. service subscribers and 78,000 security monitoring customers. SaskTel and its wholly owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services, including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data center services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services and international services. offers. Software and Consulting Services. SaskTel and its wholly owned subsidiaries employ approximately 3,300 full-time equivalent employees (FTE). Visit SaskTel at www.sasktel.com.

Media Contact: Ellie Dandix, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sasktel-selects-blitzz-app-free-172600040.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos