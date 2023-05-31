Successful concurrent show in Atlanta





Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, recently held in Atlanta, provided learning and networking opportunities through a variety of programs and a comprehensive exhibit floor.

TW Special Report

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, two prestigious textile industry exhibitions, were recently held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Organized by Messe Frankfurt, the unified edition of these events brought together more than 350 exhibitors from 30 countries and a large number of participants representing the entire textile supply chain. This joint platform facilitated business development and showcased the industry’s latest innovations, products and technologies. Techtextil North America is affiliated with his ATME-I and Texprocess Americas is a trade association for suppliers in the garment industry He is co-created with SPESA.

highlight

Christie Mead, Vice President Technical Textiles & Technology Show at Messe Frankfurt, expressed positive thoughts about the diverse exhibitors and attendees who attended the show. Mead said he is excited to see a wide variety of exhibitors and attendees from all sectors of the industry this year. We were able to provide a space where they could not only showcase their innovations and learn about industry trends, but also build new business relationships and find growth opportunities in the market. .

During the three-day event, visitors had the opportunity to explore products up close, witness live demonstrations, attend educational sessions, and interact with exhibitors offering cutting-edge solutions across the supply chain. This collaborative environment also provided exhibitors with the opportunity to connect with suppliers and strategic partners, leading to tangible sales opportunities.

Exhibitors praised the event’s ability to showcase their products and innovations to a global audience while also facilitating networking and business promotion. Justin Hershoran, director of real-time analytics for his Aptean based in Alpharetta, Georgia, highlighted the positive outcomes of participating in the show. Harshoran said the reason we are here is to interact with new customers. In fact, we’re getting great results from this show. Every time we do that, it translates into solid sales for our company. It’s not just marketing, it’s the actual money you make as a result.

Jacob Blackburn, global marketing director for American and Efird (A&E), based in Mount Holly, North Carolina, also expressed enthusiasm, explaining how Texprocess Americas provides a platform to showcase A&E’s diverse yarn product lines. emphasized. From staying on top of the latest trends to learning about new innovations within the textile industry, Blackburn said Texprocess Americas provides an excellent platform to network and promote our business. I was.

Exhibitor Steve Bassetti, global marketing director for Cincinnati-based Michelmann, said: Michelman sees great potential in the growth of the technical textile industry, and the energy we’ve seen at Techtextil confirms that belief. The show attracted a lot of attendees and allowed us to network with many current and potential partners while learning more about the industry. And of course, it was a great opportunity to share how our solutions can improve the performance of textiles in a sustainable way.

Rick Stanford, vice president of global market development for Baldwin Technologies of Rock Hill, South Carolina, said foot traffic at Techtextile North America was better than expected this year. New North American sales partner, Fi-Tech. We have been working with Fi-Tech for several months and could not be more pleased with our connection and reputation with the textile industry. With thousands of attendees ranging from engineers to senior leaders to decision makers to reduce their carbon footprint and save gas, electricity, chemicals and water costs by moving from pad finishes to TexCoat G4s precision spray finishes We spent quality time discussing methods.

Participants also shared positive experiences. This is the perfect show to meet new suppliers and strengthen relationships from the past. Paul T. McCabe, owner of McCabe Textiles, based in Marietta, Georgia, commented: Due to the coronavirus, this show and similar fairs have been cancelled. Hopefully it will be rebuilt and prosper. Some of my suppliers were very satisfied with the traffic, sample requests and final follow up. If there are additional factories and converters on display, I think there will be more participants.

Related functions

Specifically, the 2023 edition featured symposium sessions, Tech Talks, Tech Zones, and introduced new Career and Training Centers. A new addition to the co-located event, the Innovation Awards recognized outstanding achievements in new technologies, concepts and sustainability efforts.

The symposium’s sessions, held in a classroom setting away from the exhibition grounds, were a key component of the educational track. Sessions were attended by industry experts who delved into key topics such as aerospace and defense, supply chain evolution, manufacturing innovation and sustainability.

Jennifer Guarino of the Industrial Sewing Innovation Center (ISAIC) emphasized the importance of these sessions. More than ever, these conversations are about real solutions, Guarino said. We sat around the table with retailers big and small and manufacturers big and small.so i thought [the discussions] It was very exciting and very rewarding. This is exactly what Texprocess Americas needs.

Attendee Rick Fowler of Youngone Corp. praised the symposium and expressed his satisfaction with the industry’s efforts to address sustainability concerns that were evident from the session.

technical talk

Techtextil North America Tech Talks, held on the show floor, were hosted by Casey Strouk of the Hohenstein Institute of America and Melissa Sharp of Zeiss Textiles Extension, NC. Free presentations, demonstrations and discussions on technological advancements and textile applications covered sustainability, technology-driven workforce development and the future of technical design, among others.

Xochil Herrera Scheer of The Chicago Pattern Maker moderated and moderated Texprocess Americas Tech Talks. She praised the event’s success and positive interactions. Having insightful conversations with industry leaders at Texprocess Americas has been an amazing week for her, Scheer said. I am very proud of this series. All the planning and preparation really paid off when, after watching the packed audience that filled the standing room and then moving to the exhibit booths, I saw the interest in chatting with the speakers. What a successful show!

Career & Training Center

A new addition to this year’s show is the Career and Training Center, which combines professional development with hands-on training. The Textile Technology Center at Gaston University provided valuable resources on industry career landscapes and networking tips. In addition, hands-on training sessions were conducted by members of the Sewing Equipment and Suppliers of America (SPESA) Association to promote machine repair and maintenance training and the use of augmented reality tools for scalable growth in the industry. I was.

innovation award

The Innovation Award recognized unique concepts and efforts in textile technology across a range of applications. Winners represented innovative technologies, concepts and sustainability approaches (see sidebar).

We are excited to introduce the Innovation Awards to the U.S. market this year, as each of our winners develops and introduces new products, technologies, growth strategies, and other outstanding contributions to this industry. Mead said he appreciates the tremendous effort that went into the

Techtextil North America is next August 20-22, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Co-located Texprocess Americas and Techtextil North America will return to Atlanta May 6-8, 2025. These future events will be available in the 2023 edition.

Winners of the 1st Annual Innovation Awards and prestigious awards. Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas Innovation Award Winners Announced

Presented by Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, the 2023 Innovation Awards recognize cutting-edge developments in the industry. The awards ceremony honored textile technologies that demonstrated new concepts, technologies, applications, sustainability approaches and digitalisation.

Messe Frankfurt’s Vice President Technical Textiles & Technology Show Christy Meade expressed her delight at the inclusion of the award in the Atlanta version of the accompanying show. We are pleased to present the Innovation Awards to the US editions of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas. It enables and encourages the development of new markets and is a testament to the ingenuity and vision of the brands participating in these shows.

At the press conference held on the first day of the event, the winners in various categories were announced. Recipients are:

The New Concept winners are Henderson Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., an intelligent robot sewing machine equipped with a digital image processing system, and Matsuya R&D. New Technology Winner SPEC of SVEGEA EC-450XF and New Application Winner of Svegea, Sweden Pathfinder Cutting Technology for FabricPro: Revolutionizing fabric spreading with innovative safety features and improved operator ergonomics. His Stratasys for new product winner Stratasys J850 TechStyle direct textile 3D printer. New Approaches to Sustainability and the Circular Economy were awarded to Henderson Sewing Machines Ltd. and Twine Solutions Ltd. for their Yarn Digital Dyeing System TS-1800. Germany-based Drkopp Adler GmbH for its new technology on sustainability and recycling wins for his M-TYPE DELTA e-con. SEDDI Textura: Winner SEDDI for new technology and digitization of real fabrics brilliantly digitized with AI.

SPESA Chairman Michael McDonald emphasized that the Innovation Awards aim to bring solutions to the forefront of the industry and create a market for new developments. McDonald noted that award-winning technology creates market opportunities and drives business, while the product excellence and commitment to market innovation exhibited by all winners and entrants will drive the market.

May/June 2023

