Amazon pays $25 million to settle child privacy fees





Amazon on Wednesday filed a $25 million civil fine to settle a federal lawsuit for storing sensitive information, including precise location information and voice recordings collected from children for years in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Act. Agreed to pay the dollar.

It was the latest legislative move in a growing regulatory effort calling on some of the world’s biggest tech platforms to better protect young users.

The lawsuit, filed by the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department, centers on how Amazon handled personal information collected from children who conversed with the company’s voice-activated virtual assistant, Alexa.

In a legal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, regulators accuse the tech giant of indefinitely storing young people’s Alexa voice recordings and using the data to train algorithms to understand children, among other things. said it used it for business purposes and violated federal children’s online privacy. protection law.

Known as COPPA, the law requires online services directed to children under the age of 13 to obtain parental consent before collecting a child’s personal information and to allow parents to delete their child’s data. Obliged. But despite attempts by parents to delete their children’s voice recordings, Amazon was unable to delete the recordings of their children’s conversations with Alexa from all of its databases, regulators said.

FTC Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levin said in a statement that Amazon violated the Children’s Online Privacy Act by misleading parents, storing children’s recordings indefinitely, and ignoring parent requests to remove them. He said he was sacrificing privacy for profit. COPPA does not allow companies to keep children’s data indefinitely for any reason, nor does it allow them to train algorithms.

The complaint also accused Amazon of deceiving consumers, including parents, by repeatedly promising users that they could delete data, such as Alexa voice recordings, but failing to properly honor users’ deletion requests. .

Amazon said it agreed to settle the complaint but disagreed with the FTC’s allegations and denied violating the Children’s Act.

In a statement, the company said it built Alexa with strong privacy protections and customer control. The company said in a statement that it designed Amazon Kids, a service that allows parents to manage games, books, and other content for children, to comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Act, and that Amazon had taken steps to ensure children’s content before expanding. added that he was working with the FTC. Services that include Alexa.

Under the terms of the proposed settlement agreement, Amazon would be required to remove children’s voice recordings, precise location data, and inactive Alexa accounts belonging to children. The proposed agreement also prohibits Amazon from misrepresenting how it handles user voice recordings, precise location data, and child data.

A federal court must approve the settlement order.

Amazon’s lawsuit comes at a time of growing public concern about how some prominent social networks, video game services and device makers are treating younger users. The report highlights the growing efforts of the Federal Trade Commission to force large technology platforms to better protect sensitive information such as precise location and personal health information. , the disclosure of which may pose privacy and physical risks to adult consumers and children.

Last December, Fortnite maker Epic Games was accused by the FTC of illegally collecting data from players under the age of 13 and separately soliciting millions of users to make unwanted payments. agreed to pay $520 million to settle In 2019, Google agreed to pay $170 million in damages to settle charges from the FTC and the New York Attorney General for violating children’s privacy on YouTube.

Increasing regulation to protect children online is not limited to the United States. Last September, Irish regulators announced they would fine Meta about $400 million for handling children’s information on Instagram. Meta disagrees and said it plans to appeal.

On Wednesday, in a separate lawsuit, the FTC accused home surveillance camera service Ring of grossly infringing on users’ privacy, and that the company’s privacy and security flaws allowed employees to illegally spy on customers. It said it allowed hackers to hijack user accounts. .

Regulators said Ring, which Amazon acquired in 2018, had unfair data security and privacy practices from at least 2016 to January 2020.

For example, in 2017, a Ring employee watched thousands of videos belonging to dozens of female customers, including sensitive areas such as women’s bedrooms and bathrooms, the station said. said in a legal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District.

The proposed settlement order would require Amazon to pay $5.8 million in consumer refunds, enforce strict security measures, and remove algorithms and other data products derived from consumers’ illegal viewing of videos. request it be removed.

In a statement, Amazon said Ring had addressed security and privacy issues before the FTC launched its investigation.

