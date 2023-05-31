Reverse Mortgage EVP Discusses Technology Scaling Challenges





One of the common observations about the reverse mortgage industry is that it is behind the times when it comes to technology adoption, especially when compared to forward-thinking technological advancements. But some industry experts are working to change that by taking a closer look at how the technology’s shortcomings are addressed.

Among them is Tom Evans, vice president of marketing and technology for the Reverse Mortgage Division of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Evans, who’s worked in the industry long enough to drink Robert Wagner’s coffee on the industry’s commercial set, offers a candid and positive assessment of the industry’s tech posture in a new episode of the RMD podcast.

Progress compared to forward side

Asked about the state of reverse mortgage technology, Evans acknowledged that there have been notable advances over the years.

“It’s been an honor to work with people who have always strived to improve technology in the industry,” he said. It wasn’t that long ago that a loan origination system or software platform for Reverse’s mortgages didn’t really exist. We had to create it early on, and those platforms eventually inspired others.

This has led to the creation of other service providers who understand the unique features and characteristics of reverse mortgages, he said. These companies are growing and looking for ways to do more, but the reverse mortgage industry has lagged behind the forward mortgage sector, he said.

Tom Evans

But Evans said innovation isn’t the concept that drives the industry forward on its own. It will also improve the borrower’s experience as most seniors are now familiar with the internet.

I think we need to be in the conversation more for our customers than for our industry, he said. my parents recently [reverse mortgage] loan. My mom has done all her banking online for the last 15-20 years and wanted an easier experience than we could provide.

A closer look at the shortcomings that Evans’ mother identified, especially the tools available to his firm’s forward loan officers, created a perception that there was a divide between the forward and reverse sides.

And from a consumer perspective, really at this point, they may not want to take out a loan if they can’t easily upload the documents they need to take out a loan, he said.

Aligning the loan process

One way these processes can be improved is by aligning processes across forward and reverse departments, Evans says. That’s what Fairway is aiming for, and that’s one thing Evans feels optimistic about.

[We tell our customers] Hey, this is how we handle loans, he said. This is not how reverse loans are handled or how forward loans are handled. This is how loans are processed.

Evans said the placement helps reduce turn times on the fairway, which the industry has had issues with in the past.

[Weve accomplished that] “It’s enough to remove this kind of false expectation that it will take longer to get it done,” Evans said. So it’s very exciting to see that. The best way to do that is to make technology more seamless.

secret sauce

Still, the types of technology used in the forward and reverse mortgage industry tend to be siled, which can introduce complexity, especially when it comes to integrating with other types of systems.

I’d like to share a few secret tips with you. How all these different platforms are integrated, and the fact that Reverse’s platform is so siloed, makes it difficult to integrate the Reverse team into the Forward shop, Evans said. Told. . No one has really solved that yet. We’ve looked at different solutions and talked about building our own.

It’s not quite up to the mark yet, but Evans says it doesn’t make sense unless it gives loan takers a lot of peace of mind.

Ultimately, you want the easiest solution for the caller, and that will be the easiest solution for the customer, he said. That’s my secret sauce. It would be nice if we could streamline everything and engage with us on the level of technology our customers would be happy with.

Listen to the full discussion now on the latest episode of the RMD Podcast.

