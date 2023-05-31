Goldman Sachs’ Handbook for Surviving Innovation





When Ilya Geishinski experimented with the job market in 2010, he was a mid-career software engineer who wanted to rise to leadership without putting his technical talent aside.

“I’m a total computer geek, and I’m currently a Technology Fellow and Engineering Lead at Goldman Sachs Platform Solutions Division,” said Geisinski. I love building software and I love working with engineers who build software.

Mr. Geisinski got an early glimpse inside the engineering culture of an investment banking firm.

One of the gentlemen I interviewed was sitting at a standing desk coding, Geisinski said. I thought: “This is the perfect place for me to grow and run a large organization while maintaining my practice and skills.”

Building a culture of innovation is a central challenge in enterprise modernization. Retaining the talent needed to sustain that culture over the long term requires a much deeper approach, such as raising technicians along with technology.

Goldman Sachs Confirms Technology Priorities in 2019, Appointing Former AWS Vice President of Technology Marco Argenti Partner and Co-CIO, Dedicating Nearly Half of its $4 Billion Engineering Budget to Innovation .

In October, the company integrated its technology into its primarily cloud-based division, Platform Solutions, putting it on par with its wealth management and investment banking divisions.

In July, Argenti became sole CIO at the company, with former co-CIO George Lee joining former Alphabet executive Jared Cohen to spearhead a new applied innovation unit within the company.

Evolving engineer

Ilya Gaysinskiy is a Technology Fellow and Engineering Leader at Goldman Sachs Platform Solutions.

Licensed by Goldman Sachs

Alongside the restructuring, Goldman Sachs has an existing ecosystem to foster innovation and promote technologists like Geisinski to leadership roles through fellowship programs without alienating them from the technology itself. was there.

As a trusted leader, it’s important to stay close to technology, said Geisinski, who leads the company’s technology fellow program.

The program provides Goldman Sachs with a mechanism to attract, retain and promote engineering talent. It also gives engineers a clear path to advancement and a path to making an impact in the business.

Geisinski said fellows have a lot of influence over decisions about technology vendors, tools and architecture.

The company selects new fellows every two years based on a combination of factors, including technical expertise.

The idea, according to Geisinski, is to invest heavily in engineers who may or may not be interested in running large teams as their careers progress.

Qualities beyond engineering skills are valuable for driving innovation broader. According to Gaysinskiy, the company is looking for candidates who are interested in making a significant impact on the business or through mentoring within the company and the developer community at large.

The key is to guide promising engineers down the leadership path and not bypass the tools to get there.

Geisinski said he still writes code as much as he can. As an engineering leader, I cannot rely on his ten-year-old view of technology.

