Worried about your child’s video games? Explore their online world for yourself





I grew up in the 1980s and 90s with parents who strictly controlled my “screen time.” At the time, that meant almost nothing but television, and so did pocket games, which died out when I was his 10-year-old, never to replace them. Like many of my generation, I had absorbed the general feeling that video games, like TV, were frivolous brain rot.

My two sons, now 12 and 13, are growing up in the digital world differently than I am. Their generation is living online, spending more time in virtual spaces since the pandemic began.

I’m lucky My sons are hardworking and kind to chronically exhausted single mothers. They make parenting as easy and enjoyable as possible during adolescence.

But even then, our family rules about video games are arbitrary and controversial. No matter how much you shout, “No games on school nights!” or “No before dinner!” prompted me to either work or learn a new skill instead.

I feel like I’m flying blind when it comes to regulating their gaming usage, but I know I’m not alone. Many parents worry that online play should be more restricted.

However, after speaking with a number of expert psychologists, game designers, and researchers, we’ve found that the effects of video games are more subtle than the effects of other types of screen time, such as social media. In fact, several studies have shown positive effects such as problem solving and promoting teamwork and communication.

Here you’ll find expert insight and advice on how to maximize the benefits of the game and protect your children from potential dangers.

Video games differ in important ways from other forms of screen time and offer several advantages.

“Screen time” is an outdated concept. Children study, play video games, use social media, and watch videos on screen, but not all of these affect development in the same way. Kelly Dunlap, a clinical psychologist and community director of Take This, a mental health advocacy group within the gaming community, says video games actually include behaviors that researchers have correlated with social media use. It does not appear to have a negative impact on mood and emotions.

“Studies repeatedly show that video game play time does not predict mental health outcomes,” she says.

One reason for the difference in influence is that social media is primarily aimed at marketing and comparing oneself to others, whereas games are generally used to socialize with friends, solve puzzles, or compete. This may be due to the intention to participate.

In fact, Dunlap says parents often overlook some of the benefits of gaming. “Games are tools. They can help you improve your social connection and practice feeling emotions you normally avoid: guilt, sadness, shame. There are many games out there.” Me It brings out those emotions in us and gives us space to play with those emotions. ”

Research psychologist Peter Etchells of the University of Bath Spa in the UK said games with collaborative projects such as combat and quests help develop useful social skills, adding: “It requires very precise team building. ” says. “It takes timing and placement and good communication skills to coordinate with people.

Help your kids prioritize offline activities so they don’t get addicted to games

Many experts warn that children need some restrictions on gaming, especially if it interferes with other important or healthy activities, such as schoolwork or sleep.

“Screen time is hard to quantify,” said pediatrician Michael Rich, director of the Center for Media and Child Health at Boston Children’s Hospital. “Easier to quantify, and perhaps more consistent with developmentally optimal time, is to quantify non-screen time.”

He advises parents to be careful not to incorporate family meals, household chores, outdoor or social play into game time.

Children can benefit from a period of low stimulation away from technology, Rich said. “I want my boredom back,” Rich insists. Because it also leads to imaginative play.

I need to start playing games with my child

All the experts I spoke to recommended playing video games with their children to understand specifically what motivates them to play games that might meet their needs. rice field.

Online chess, for example, is a different experience than playing multiplayer games with friends. Shy children may find it easier to socialize with games. Another child might consider it a stress reliever. Some children use games as a way to escape or deal with difficult situations.

Boston Children’s Rich says most of the things parents worry about when it comes to games — stranger danger, violence, sexuality — can be addressed simply by exploring the game through their eyes.

“What’s happening is you’re saying, ‘I love you, I respect you, I want to understand what’s bringing you here,'” Rich says. “You enter the space with a very different stance than the students, essentially. You know what the game is about.”

Experts say don’t be upset if you find your kids screaming, yelling or crying about something that happened during the game. Children’s reactions to emotional and interpersonal movements are real, even if the play itself is virtual or on-device. Experts say that ranting while playing a game doesn’t make a child more likely to become violent in real life.

Video games are like any other space your child spends time in. Ask yourself: Is it safe? Who else?

Games are social spaces, and just like real life, good and bad things happen. Multiple experts have suggested thinking of the games children play as just a kind of space for them to hang out.

Example: If you have a 5-year-old, don’t drop him off alone at the mall where strangers may approach him. Now, you might drop your teens off at the mall, but before you do, you need to discuss who they’ll play with, what they plan to do, and perhaps when they’ll be home for dinner. there is. The same general principles apply to teens who play games.

Parents should ask themselves. Does gaming culture itself encourage age-appropriate behavior? For example, games featuring female characters with exaggerated sexual characteristics can target children for sexual harassment.

If you don’t like what the game is about, remember that outright bans and restrictions tend to backfire on young people. Dunlap and other experts say it’s more important to keep lines of communication open, helping them process or deal with something bad in-game if it happens. It is possible.

Beware of “dark design” or designs that encourage non-stop play.

Keep an eye out for certain “dark patterns” or “dark designs” in the game, according to multiple gaming experts. These terms refer to software or algorithms created to elicit certain negative behaviors in users.

According to Max Burke, an industrial design researcher at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the most common is in-game purchases that border on extortion. “This is important because it changes what game designers value,” he says.

Games powered by in-game purchases (as opposed to pre-purchased games like NBA2K or Dance Dance Revolution) tend to have financial stakes in keeping kids engaged for the long term. These games make it easy to start new games or create great incentives to keep players coming back.

Burke suggests talking to kids about game structure and guiding them to games that are more storyline-focused or have a natural ending point where kids can end gameplay on their own.

Monitor games for toxic culture and harassment

Harmful culture and comments can thrive in certain games because parents don’t monitor those spaces. It often takes the form of harassment against female gamers. Parents of boys, in particular, have a responsibility to treat people fairly online and to combat sexist and misogyny narratives, said Jesse Fox, a professor of communications at Ohio State University.

Remind your kids that the rules of respectful behavior apply online just as they do in life. “Gaming culture and gaming norms will imprint their ideas of what is normal, what is acceptable behavior,” says Fox. That’s why it’s important for parents to monitor play spaces, listen to conversations, and keep screens within public view.

Find safer, more inclusive spaces through design. Fox points out that Fortnite is an example of a game that tries to appeal to a very wide audience, so there’s a huge variety of characters in the game. That diversity makes it difficult to separate players by race or gender.

Be aware of red flags about gaming

For many children, gaming is a positive thing, but it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for signs of problematic gaming use.

Excessive Spending on Games: The financial incentives in games can be to keep your child interested and even encourage them to force characters to spend money to advance the game. Teach your child to recognize these tactics and guide them to games where the game itself is the main focus.

Negative Reactions or Anxiety with Gaming Friends: If your child repeatedly shows strong emotional reactions to games, find out what elements of the game are most upsetting. Then redirect to a game or space that doesn’t have those elements. Find a single-player game to take a break from social action.

Too little sleep: Playing games can get out of hand if your child plays late at night or is dizzy in the morning. Don’t let your child have access to the game overnight. British researcher Peter Etchells says that in many cases it’s not the desire to play the game itself, but social pressure to not miss out on experiences with friends who stay online. So shut down other technology as well, preferably well before bedtime.

Copyright 2023 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wamc.org/2023-05-31/worried-about-your-kids-video-gaming-explore-their-online-worlds-yourself The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos