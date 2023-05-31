The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tips and Tricks





The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears is packed with haunting mysteries, terrifying encounters, and mysterious environments. It’s just in the prologue. Needless to say, the long-awaited sequel is a massive game that could easily take over 100 of his hours.

Half the fun of this incredibly ambitious sequel is experimenting with its many features, deviating from critical paths, and creating your own Hylian adventures, but especially in the early stages Getting a little help getting sex is not a bad thing. It can be a huge amount of time.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of 10 spoiler-free tips to make your quest to defeat Gloom a little less difficult, and still epic. So, whether you’ve never saved Princess Zelda or defeated Ganon for the first time while clutching a Nintendo Entertainment System controller, check out the following tips to make your adventures in Hyrule, skies, and deep seas go even smoother. please.

Building on the open-ended gameplay of its predecessor with incredible levels of creativity and player freedom, The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears is a must-have game for Switch owners.

If your Tears of the Kingdom experience has so far been limited to previews and trailers, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Link has launched a credible paraglider right off the bat. But while this exploration tool is crucial to your quest, it’s not just handed to you at the start of the game.

The tutorial gives you the freedom to explore as you please, but you don’t want to be tempted to forge your own path right away. Instead, stick to story-driven quests until you get the paraglider. Getting wings makes it much easier to attack yourself.

Given the dangers that Tears of the Kingdom will attempt to destroy you, it’s no surprise that the desire to secure a healthy mind is strong. However, while increasing the number of heart reservoirs is very important, we argue that increasing stamina reservoirs during the early, less difficult times of the game is more beneficial. .

Lynx’s latest quest is staggeringly large, so with extra stamina to climb and paraglide a little longer, you’ll be able to cover more ground, and you’ll find things like the coveted heart container. Get valuable resources faster.

We’ll continue to focus on hints to aid your exploration, but it’s a good idea to seek out Turin’s Wind Sage ability before diving too deep into Link’s latest adventure. A relatively early sprawling questline, “Regional Phenomena,” gives you the option to explore his four major regions of Hyrule in any order. However, you must first head to Rito Village and eventually complete the Wind Temple. Doing so gives you this incredibly useful ability, giving your paraglider superior propulsion so you can travel more efficiently.

We tend to ignore the usefulness of amiibo when we can’t unlock the rarest collectible figures we want. But don’t underestimate the power of all these common drops that can save you tons of time in Tears of the Kingdom. If you have leftover amiibo that are completely unrelated to the Zelda franchise, you can quickly turn them into cooking ingredients, gems that you can sell for rupees, or other items and resources that you otherwise would have to spend time on. I have.

Considering there are all the lovely places you can visit in Hyrule, let alone Deps Island or Sky Island, you might think it’s not worth spending your precious time exploring random caves. But don’t miss these mystical spots. Because it’s filled with valuable resources, monsters that drop loot, and other surprises, including the occasional shrine or fairy that you’ll regret abandoning the beaten path.

Few things are more rewarding than discovering a new shrine, completing its challenges, and securing the coveted Light of Blessings. However, some of these sacred spots may encounter more difficult battles or have more head-twisting conundrums, which may lead to frustration and put you off visiting.

However, even if you don’t intend to engage in battles or find solutions to puzzles, entering a shrine is enough to unlock fast travel points on the map, so every shrine and interaction you would want to Later, when you’re more prepared, you can always come back and work through individual challenges.

The powerful combination of Lynx’s Ultra Hand abilities and Hyrule’s Ancient Zonai Device allows you to create a wide variety of clever vehicles. But before you travel the world in a vehicle that’s spilled from your imagination, you’ll want to experience the good old days on a trusty horse. Thankfully, early in the game, you don’t have to wait long to get saddled, as the fields surrounding Lookout Landing are roaming with wild horses ready to be tamed.

Unlike Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom rarely has leftover arrows stuck in your inventory. Thanks to the new defuse abilities, ammunition is extremely useful and versatile, useful for a variety of combat and puzzle-solving tasks. In the former case, it can help mitigate weapon degradation issues while also stopping harder threats from a distance. So stock up as much as you can, loot on every battlefield, break every box or crate on your way.

Speaking of throwing more arrows, one of the coolest additions to Tears of the Kingdoms is the ability to fuse items to create something new. However, while you might be able to skateboard through Hyrule in a minecart integrated with your shield due to your incredible rune powers, to reap the benefits of your abilities, you’ll need the absolute best, or No need to put up with the most creative fusions. There are no negative fusion effects, so it’s beneficial to continually experiment, whether it’s just adding a little elemental power to your arrows or a little extra durability to your favorite sword to keep your weapon from degrading.

You’ll spend more time exploring Tears of the Kingdoms’ expansive map than battling its most threatening inhabitants. So our final tip, like many of the tips above, focuses on aiding navigation and eliminating some of the threats from this potentially overwhelming world.

Like Breath of the Wild Watchtower, the sequel’s 15 Skyview Towers each display a large area of ​​the map and some points of interest in the clouds above. However, it also unlocks Fast Travel Points, allowing Link to launch high into the sky, allowing you to access floating islands or pick faraway points on the Hyrule surface to glide faster. .

