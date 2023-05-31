Independent Science and ViewPlus Technologies Partner to Develop Science Access Tools for Students with Blindness and Low Vision





West Lafayette, Indiana and Corvallis, Oregon – Leaders at Independent Science and ViewPlus Technologies have announced a partnership to develop new access-to-science tools for people with blindness and low vision.

Independence Science spokesman Mike Hinson said Viewplus Technologies will leverage Independence Science’s team of blind scientists to inform its product development roadmap.

“This collaborative effort between access technology companies is what leverages one strength over another to drive innovation to its full potential,” Hingson said. “We will develop products that blind people want.”

“Through this collaboration, we look forward to making STEM more accessible to all and one day where everyone can participate equally in STEM subjects in an inclusive way,” said Dan Gardner, CEO of ViewPlus Technologies. We are.”

ViewPlus Technologies has developed state-of-the-art embossing technology that can produce multi-dot height, tactile graphic information and Braille on the same page. In addition, ViewPlus offers a suite of products that support the use of ink in standard text and graphics, providing a more equitable collaboration experience for both sighted, blind and partially sighted. ViewPlus helps people work together more effectively, regardless of their level of vision, by allowing them to work on the same document.

“We have extensive expertise in embossing tactile graphics and understanding the challenges users face when displaying high quality graphical information,” said Gardner. . “We know very well what goes into creating graphic materials that consumers can use effectively. Yes, reinforced by the fact that we have experienced firsthand the need for high-quality graphical information in STEM.”

For over 14 years, Independent Science has designed products that provide a comprehensive suite of STEM lab equipment. One is Talking LabQuest, where he presents graphical information to the user in two ways. One is sonification, which presents information to the user in an audible manner, and the other is the transmission of graphical information to the ViewPlus Braille embosser product line.

“Together, our company has the most hands-on experience in understanding the presentation of comprehensive graphical information,” Hingson said. “Together, we have created the best possible product to provide real-time access to students experiencing visual impairments, low vision, and other students who have trouble accessing print. I am confident that

Hinson said the leadership and experience of both companies creates a natural synergy between the two companies.

“First and foremost, the founders of both companies are blind scientists who know through real-world experience the importance of comprehensive access to data visualization tools and technology,” Hinson said. “Second, both companies understand what it takes to have a quality product. The combined experience of the two teams provides the best coding and the widest range of features to help users learn and grow in STEM-related fields. It helps break through the ceiling of persistent attitudes you face when trying to work.”

Hinson said the companies hope to see working prototypes of new STEM education products that beta testers can quickly evaluate.

“Between our two companies, we have a variety of potential users and contacts that we can leverage to get the best possible feedback,” Hingson said. “As product development progresses, our sales and marketing teams will work together to explore, educate and penetrate potential markets.”

Independence Science is headquartered at Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette and managed by the Purdue Research Foundation.

About Independent Science

Independent Science is a pioneer in access technology dedicated to changing the way blind people perceive their abilities as they pursue a career in science, recognizing the tremendous contribution blind people can make to the STEM field. It also contributes to educating the scientific community. Whereas blind students and scientists previously had only human sighted assistants, Independent Science helps blind people regain independence in their labs. Through true inclusion and access to science laboratories, Independence Science advances society’s view of the accessibility of science, enabling visually impaired students and scientists to become more successful and participate more equitably within the scientific community. We help you become a person. Interested individuals and organizations should contact Independent Science ([email protected]).

About ViewPlus Technology

ViewPlus Technologies, founded in 1996 by Dr. John Gardner and Carolyn Gardner, is a leading provider of innovative Braille and tactile graphics solutions. The company’s revolutionary his TIGER technology has transformed multi-dot height haptic graphics, improving accessibility and educational and employment opportunities for blind and visually impaired people around the world. For more information, please contact CEO Dan Gardner at [email protected] or 541-754-4002.

About Purdue Research Foundation

The Purdue Research Foundation is a non-profit corporation governed by a 16-member board of directors. The PRF Board of Directors meets quarterly to manage the business and affairs of the company, formulate and enforce policies, and guide the company in achieving its objectives. The Purdue Research Foundation supports Purdue’s land grant mission by helping improve the world through Purdue’s technology and alumni. PRF is a private, non-profit foundation founded in 1930. The foundation supports the patenting and commercialization of Purdue technology. We build places that encourage innovation, invention, investment, commercialization and entrepreneurship. And we provide stock that students can use to fund their Purdue education. For more information on licensing Purdue innovations, please contact the Office of Technology Commercialization ([email protected]). For more information on Purdue innovation-based startup engagement and investment opportunities, please contact Purdue Innovates.

Writer/Media Contact: Steve Martin, [email protected]

Source: Mike Hingson, [email protected]

Dan Gardner, [email protected]

