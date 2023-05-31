Virtual fashion fitting company Zyler unveils tools to set up AI shopping experiences — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Zyler, an augmented reality and artificial intelligence fashion tech solutions provider, has introduced a way to implement virtual try-on on any retailer’s website.

Plugin functionality automates the integration process.

By pasting a few lines of code into a new web page, fashion retailers can allow their customers to see their outfits with a headshot and basic measurements.

To set it up, give Zyler an image of a model wearing the clothes you want to try on online. The latter team manipulates images to prepare them for fitting.

Once this is done, the Zyler Go solution will appear on the website so customers can see the clothes they are wearing while shopping.

MS

M&S and Zyler recently partnered to offer an in-store virtual try-on experience.

The former brought the latter’s technology to Oxford Circus and Harrogate branches, where it was trialled by clothing brand Jaeger.

Shoppers added head and shoulders photos and basic measurements to digitally identify themselves within the Jaeger collection.

Sales assistants guided customers through the process and provided style advice.

Zyler CEO Alexander Berend said the partnership is a great opportunity to get customers excited about shopping in-store.

“Shoppers will be able to browse the full range of Jaeger products, even those that may not be in stock at that location, to find the best fit for them,” he added.

We are delighted to work with such an iconic brand as Marks & Spencer to elevate your shopping experience.

RTIH Innovation Award

Zyler was one of the finalists for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards.

The 2022 winners were announced at a sold out event in central London on Tuesday 6th December.

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: “Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry and it is great to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.”

Thank you to everyone who applied for the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail industry’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.

Congratulations to the 2022 Retail Technology Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2023 RTIH Innovation Awards are now accepting entries. Click here for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/5/31/virtual-fashion-try-on-firm-zyler-launches-tool-to-set-up-ai-shopping-experiences The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos