HSBC doubles support for innovation economies in Hong Kong and mainland China; dedicated lending fund increased to $3 billion





*Expands lending to climate technology, industry, consumer, technology, healthcare and life sciences through new ‘HSBC New Economy Fund’*

**Expanding Venture Bonds in Hong Kong**

HONG KONG, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HSBC today announced several new initiatives to strengthen its dedication to supporting the innovation economy in Hong Kong and mainland China. It expands the Bank’s specialized lending scheme for startups and technology-driven companies to $3 billion. The bank will also add Asia’s first venture debt facility and strengthen its suite of financing solutions in Hong Kong for early-stage high-growth companies backed by venture capital.

Frank Fang, General Manager and Head of Commercial Banking, Hong Kong and Macau

HSBC is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and innovative companies. Since 2019, HSBC has established two dedicated debt financing schemes totaling $1.8 billion to support technology and healthcare ventures in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Driven by strong customer demand, two existing financing schemes will be combined to form a $3 billion mega-fund called the HSBC New Economy Fund (the “Fund”). The expanded fund will now support startups and technology-driven businesses in the climate technology, industrial and consumer sectors in Hong Kong and mainland China, while maintaining its existing focus on technology, healthcare and life sciences. Become.

Frank Huang, HSBC General Manager and Head of Hong Kong and Macao Commercial Banking Division, said, “The structural changes driven by imperatives such as the transition to net zero, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Web 3.0 will affect businesses and industries alike. We are redefining our business,” he said. “New economy companies will play a more important role in stimulating economic growth. With more and more links to mainland China, Hong Kong will continue to bridge global capital to China’s growth story.” It will continue to be a preferred gateway.”

From Series A onwards, HSBC will continue to provide working capital, capital investment facilities, financial management and corporate treasury solutions to meet the needs of innovation economy companies at various stages of their lifecycle.

Under the Fund, the Bank has also introduced venture debt, offering bespoke debt financing solutions to early stage companies and is able to incorporate equity warrant products into its financing structure.

“This is another example of HSBC’s support for the innovation economy in Hong Kong and beyond.With these enhanced capabilities and our unparalleled international network, the bank will continue to shape today’s emerging business world. It puts us in a strong position to help entrepreneurs.” It’s about tomorrow,” Fang added.

Apart from lending solutions, HSBC continues to grow and invest in expert support of the innovation economy ecosystem through a dedicated client coverage team that includes private equity and venture capital funds and their portfolio companies. This is in addition to its offering of beyond-banking solutions through its digital platform HSBC Business Go. HSBC also supports the development of start-ups through partnerships with various industry players, such as by sponsoring the JUMPSTARTER 2023 Global Pitch Contest hosted by the Alibaba Entrepreneur Fund and the 1st Hong Kong Innovator Awards by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries. increase.

To download multimedia, view the original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hsbc-doubles-down-on-support-to-innovation-economy-in- hong-kong-and-mainland-china -Dedicated loan capital increased to US$3 billion-301838753.html

Source HSBC Commercial Banking

